Alexa Skye remains sharp in winning feature

Alexa Skye came to Yonkers Raceway with four straight harness racing victories and left having made it five in-a-row, taking Thursday night's featured $30,000 Fillies and Mares Open Handicap Pace in impressive fashion. The 4-year-old daughter of Somebeachsomewhere stopped the teletimer in 1:52 flat.

Driven by Todd McCarthy, Alexa Skye left quickly from post three and cleared Feelin Red Hot (George Brennan) for the lead prior to the 27 4/5 opening quarter. Alexa Skye, who was the 8-5 second choice, was well-rated to the half, posting that fraction in 56 3/5, and then picked up the tempo to 1:24 2/5 at three-quarters as New Zealand imports Seaswift Joy (Andrew McCarthy) and Bettors Heart (Jason Bartlett) began to advance first-up and second-over, respectively.

On the far turn Seaswift Joy was able to drop into the pocket as Feelin Red Hot retreated, leaving Bettors Heart to try and close in two-wide through the stretch drive. Alexa Skye would have none of that, though, as she finished strongly through the lane, widening late to prevail by 2 1/4 lengths. Bettors Heart, who was the 3-2 choice, was the runner-up, and Seaswift Joy held third over a rallying Siesta Beach (Scott Zeron).

Brett Pelling trains Alexa Skye for owners Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc. and John Lengacher. Prior to tonight, Alexa Skye won two overnight races at the Meadowlands in December, then slid over to Freehold Raceway where she went from last at the half to first at the wire in two editions of their Fillies and Mares Preferred Handicap on December 26 and January 1. Alexa Skye, who returned $5.50 to win, now has a record of 11-4-1 from 31 career tries, and she has earned $131,140. The Alexa Skye-Bettors Heart exacta paid $12.40 and the 3-5-4 trifecta kicked back $21.20.

In other wagering developments during the card, the $1 Pick 6 paid $1,572.20 for the combination of 8/2/3/5/3/3 and the 50-cent Pick 5 of 3/5/3/3/3 returned $324.25. Those two wagers, along with the Pick 4, feature a reduced takeout rate of 20 percent for 2021.

Live racing at Yonkers Raceway resumes Friday night at 7:15, and the schedule continues on a Monday-Friday basis throughout the year.