Alford hits 400 wins

Just how many winners will Chris Alford drive this season?

The champion driver reached yet another mega-milestone with his 400th win aboard With Gusto at Ballarat last night.

It came just eight days after Alford set an Australasian record with his 389th win of the season at Geelong.

And to think there is still another 45 meetings in Victoria this season.

At Alford’s current strike rate, and mindful of the plethora of Emma Stewart-trained stars he will drive through the Breeders Crown, he can genuinely push towards 440 wins this season.

“I must admit I never thought I’d break the record, let alone get 400 wins in a season. I’ve had so much amazing support, much of from long-time supporting trainers and owners,” Alford said.

“It’s nice to end the week on a positive after we lost Wobelee to injury, albeit nothing too serious.

“Even without Wobelee, I’m still really looking forward to the Breeders Crown. It’ll be a great way to finish the season.”

One of Alford’s two wins last night came aboard Emma Stewart’s Breeders Crown-bound four-year-old The Storm Inside, who has comeback from two serious injury setbacks to extend his unbeaten record to 10 wins.

He won the Australian Gold final at two and raced just once at three before more than 18 months on the sidelines.