Alford hospitalised with leg infection

Champion reinsman Chris Alford will be transferred to St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne due to a serious leg infection that was sustained at his Bolinda property.

Alford had to withdraw from his commitments at Horsham on Monday and Kilmore on Tuesday due to the injury, which was picked up by a kick from stable star Sleepee.

The 52-year-old, a winner of more than 7400 races, spoke with Trots Life hosts Jason Bonnington and Toby McKinnon on Wednesday to provide an update on his condition.

"I had three days off and started walking around a bit on Friday so I thought I was good enough to go to Menangle and I was good enough there," he said.

“I felt fine on Sunday, then just driving home that night my leg blew up about twice the size of the other one and I was in a lot of pain and that.

"Alison (wife) brought me across to Kilmore on Monday morning and they started working on it."

Alford was seen visibly limping at the Shepparton meeting on Sunday, where he drove Brent Lilley-trained I Cast No Shadow to victory in the North East Fasteners Wangaratta Pacing Cup.

“The cut doesn’t hurt that much, it’s still weeping and there’s a bit of puss and that, but it’s just more the infection I think,” he said.

