Chris Alford salutes aboard outsider Im Bon to Rule in a heat of the Australian Driving Championship in Hobart on Saturday night

Top Victorian harness racing reinsman Chris Alford made a late charge to take out the 2017 Yabby Dam Racing Australian Drivers Championship at Luxbet Park Hobart last night.

The ADC was made up two representatives from each state and boasted the best 12 drivers in Australia with the series contested over eight heats.

The championship went down to the wire with Alford leading on 68 points going into the last of eight heats clear of Chris Geary (673) and Greg Sugars (61).

But when Alford took the odds-on favourite Semowillrev ($1.30) to the front over a lap from home the championship medallion was his courtesy of three wins from the eight heats that each earned him the maximum 19 points.

Alford had only 18 points after two heats but he made a charge when he partnered outsider Im Born To Rule ($59) to victory in a in a C6-C10 Pace over 2090 metres for Ken Rattray.

The win took Alford's midway tally to 37 and only 10 points adrift of Geary with Victorian Sugars also making his way up the leader board with 39 points at the half-way mark.

Geary set up an early lead in the series with wins in two of the first three heats.

Geary, 19, delivered a stellar drive to win the opening heat aboard the Wayne Campbell-trained Buster William by sending the gelding to the front when the pace slackened 800m from home and he held on to win comfortably.

But it was his cunning drive aboard outsider Itz Gemmas Delight ($55) that set the scene for the series as he took the mare from eighth turning for home to dash home along the sprint lane to score narrowly from Modern Chic and Call Her Julie.

Queensland's Mathew Neilson partnered highly promising four-year-old Jaks Teller to an effortless win in heat two which was for C2-C3 pacers over 2090 metres.

Neilson sent Jaks Teller around the field 1400 metres from home to take the lead and from there it was a procession with the gelded son of WashingtonVC forging clear 500 metres out and went on to win by 23 metres from Courageous Katee (Ellen Rixon) with Mersey Delight (Gareth Rattray) third.

The win took Neilson's tally after two heats to 28 and one clear of Geary but Geary's third-heat win gave him a handy buffer close to the half-way mark while Neilson's drives struggled in the last half of the series.

With two rounds remaining Geary had accrued 59 points to hold a slender lead over Western Australia's Chris Lewis (54) and Alford (53) but when Alford partnered odds-on favourite Goggo Gee Gee to victory in the penultimate heat it took his tally tom 68 and five points clear of Geary with Sugars close-up on 61.

Peter Staples