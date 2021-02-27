All-Age trot mark tied at The Meadows

Jeffery P and driver Dave Palone tying the all-age track trot record at The Meadows.

WASHINGTON, PA, Feb. 26, 2021 -- Friday at The Meadows turned up dreary with temperatures in the low 40s, hardly the ideal climate for harness racing track records. But Jeffery P apparently forgot to watch The Weather Channel. The 6-year-old Full Count -Betty Jean gelding scorched the mile in the 8th race Open Handicap Trot in 1:51.3, matching the all-age track record shared by Lifetime Pursuit and Tall Cotton, who each achieved it in 2014.

Jeffery P was away second for Dave Palone before a quick quarter-pole burst gave him the lead. He widened at the three-quarters and accelerated from there, defeating the pocket-sitting Icanflylikeanangel by 3-3/4 lengths, with Lady's Dude third. The winner clicked off fractions of 26.4/55.1/1:23.1/1:51.3.

Ron Burke trains Jeffery P, who now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $215,098, for Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Phillip Collura.

Palone collected three wins on the 13-race card, giving him nine over the past two programs.

The Super Hi-5, with its jackpot pool fueled by a number of carryovers, was hit, returning $25,959.82. Live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday, first post 12:45 PM.