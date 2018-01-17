All Charged Up takes charge

All Charged Up won Pompano Park's top pace for mares on Monday night in 1:54.1.

Pompano Beach, FL...January 16, 2018...All Charged Up, driven by John MacDonald, used an electrifying charge from the pocket turning for home and scored a 1:54.1 win in Pompano Park's $11,000 Open Handicap Pace for harness racing mares on Monday night (January 15).

The rugged seven year-old daughter of Ponder now has 10 wins in 20 starts since returning from injury several months ago.

This time, All Charged Up charged past the 1 to 5 tote-board favorite, Wild Wanda, handled by Ricky Macomber, Jr., to score by a length. Islay, driven by Joe Sanzeri, was third, 2 3/4 lengths away while Sue's Night Out and Machin Marley completed the classy quintet.

As the Silver Bullet starting gate left the station, All Charged Up, leaving from post four, showed her usual surge leaving before yielding around the initial turn to Wild Wanda, starting from post five.

The latter took the field through an opening panel of :28 and, with no threats initially looming, lolly-gagged over to the half in :58.

Speed-wise, things began to heat up on the backside as Wild Wanda sped her third panel in :28.1 but still unable to shake away from All Charged Up, second and on the helmet around that final bend.

Turning for home, All Charged Up left the coziness of her pocket and used that electrifying charge and surged to the front once they straightened away.

In a post race interview, driver John MacDonald, who also trains the "gallant" mare for J P Stables, remarked, "She's just a gallant mare and she has come back better than ever since her injury, which kept her out of action for many months.

"Tonight, she got a great trip. I was a bit concerned seeing that Ricky's (Macomber) got to the half rather cheaply, but my mare seemed to be ready anytime I asked her."

The victory--the 33rd in All Charged Up's career measuring 121 starts, sent her lifetime bankroll to $283,332 to go along with her 1:51.2 mark at Vernon Downs a couple of seasons back.

Second choice on the board, All Charged Up paid $7.40 to win.

In other Pompano action on Monday night, Galarina, an $8,000 claim just weeks ago, took the $7,500 condition/optional $20,000 claiming event for Andy Santeramo in 1:54.3, dodging raindrops all the way.

This seven year-old daughter of Dali took command from the get-go, yielded--briefly--regained control three-eighths into the mile, was headed at mid-stretch, and came back in the final few yards to score a narrow over another daughter of Dali, Northern Dail, driven by George Napolitano, Jr.

Major Master Piece, driven by John MacDonald, was third with Embassy Seelster next. River Rising, last throughout much of the mile, closed fastest of all on the sloppy track to pick up the nickel in the field of six.

Galarina, an 11 race winner last semester, kept her record for 2018 perfect at 2-for-2 and now has career bounty of $131,101.

Trained by Santeramo for owners Ron Ruggles and Thomas Santeramo, Galarina was off as third choice in the betting at 5 to 1 and paid $12.00 to win.

Racing continues on Saturday night with the Italian-American Friendship Challenge on tap in a weekend competition featuring visiting Italian drivers Roberto Giannoni, Daniele Orsini, Giorgio Sandi and Gian Luca De Venta.

The Super Hi-5 carryover for Saturday is at a season high and over $83,000.

Post time is 7:20 p.m.

by John Berry for Pompano Park