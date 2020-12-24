Day At The Track

All Day Sunshine captures feature

01:43 PM 24 Dec 2020 NZDT
All Day Sunshine, harness racing
All Day Sunshine
Chris Gooden Photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 23, 2020 -- All Day Sunshine pulled the pocket into the final turn, blew by the weary leader, Seadog Lady, and rolled on to capture Wednesday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $9,100 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

All Day Sunshine may have won the race in the first quarter, when she made a relatively easy lead while Seadog Lady was parked in 26.4 before she could cross over. All Day Sunshine had plenty in the tank and defeated Seadog Lady by 2 widening lengths in 1:56.3 for Dan Rawlings.

Paul Corey trains the winner, a 3-year-old daughter of Sunshine Beach-Mustang Kensley, who extended her lifetime bankroll to $155,663, for Kenneth Ashba.

Dave Palone collected four wins and Dan Rawlings three on the 13-race card.

After a Christmas break, live racing at The Meadows resumes Monday, when the 13-race program features a $3,964.45 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.

All Day Sunshine

 

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

