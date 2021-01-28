All Day Sunshine wins fourth straight

WASHINGTON, PA, Jan. 27, 2021 -- All Day Sunshine zipped to the lead from post 5 and had little trouble controlling the mile, rolling to her fourth straight harness racing victory in Wednesday's feature at The Meadows, a $9,400 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

The 4-year-old daughter of Sunshine Beach -Mustang Kensley was so strong on top that no rival could mount even a mild challenge. She and Aaron Merriman scored in 1:52.3, three-quarter lengths better than Amelia's Courage A, with Hereslookinatyou N third.

Paul Corey trains All Day Sunshine, who pushed her lifetime bankroll to $169,463, for Kenneth Ashba.

Tony Hall piloted three winners on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Thursday, first post 12:45 PM.