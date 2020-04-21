Day At The Track

All star female lineup on COSA TV

08:22 AM 22 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Nancy Takter, harness racing
Nancy Takter seen here with Muscle Massive

April 21, 2020 -- Three of the most successful female trainers in harness racing will join Greg Blanchard this Wednesday night for another COSA TV Facebook Live broadcast beginning at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Linda Toscano, Casie Coleman and Nancy Takter have all enjoyed remarkable careers to this point and had high hopes entering the 2020 season.

Their collective accomplishments are staggering including multiple Breeders Crown, Little Brown Jug and Pepsi North America Cup titles.

In fact, Toscano was inducted into the Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2018 - a path that Coleman and Takter are likely to follow based on their achievements.

The group will discuss past champions, keys to success and horses they're looking forward to seeing back in action this season.

Viewers can take part in racing trivia during the show and will have a chance to win a COSA gift card by answering in the comments section where they can also ask questions.

The show will be aired live on the COSA Facebook page as well as the Standardbred Canada website.

From COSA

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Youth Membership & Konkle renews
21-Apr-2020 13:04 PM NZST
$800,000 EquineX Championship series
21-Apr-2020 11:04 AM NZST
Genius at work - Adopted Harness Racing horse
21-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
Todd Haight named USTA District 8 Chairman
21-Apr-2020 05:04 AM NZST
No harness racing until at least May 15th
21-Apr-2020 04:04 AM NZST
Golf outing postponed
21-Apr-2020 03:04 AM NZST
Work at the Saratoga track goes on
19-Apr-2020 04:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News