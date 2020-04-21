All star female lineup on COSA TV

April 21, 2020 -- Three of the most successful female trainers in harness racing will join Greg Blanchard this Wednesday night for another COSA TV Facebook Live broadcast beginning at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

Linda Toscano, Casie Coleman and Nancy Takter have all enjoyed remarkable careers to this point and had high hopes entering the 2020 season.

Their collective accomplishments are staggering including multiple Breeders Crown, Little Brown Jug and Pepsi North America Cup titles.

In fact, Toscano was inducted into the Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 2018 - a path that Coleman and Takter are likely to follow based on their achievements.

The group will discuss past champions, keys to success and horses they're looking forward to seeing back in action this season.

Viewers can take part in racing trivia during the show and will have a chance to win a COSA gift card by answering in the comments section where they can also ask questions.

The show will be aired live on the COSA Facebook page as well as the Standardbred Canada website.

From COSA