All Stars suffer a double blow

The All Stars have suffered a scarcely believable double blow to two of their open class elite on the eve of the Miracle Mile preludes.

Both Self Assured and Chase Auckland will miss the carnival and in the latter’s case possibly a lot more after a terrible morning at Menangle on Thursday.

Self Assured, the one-time Miracle Mile favourite, is out of the carnival and will return home to New Zealand after an abscess was found in a hoof.

“I started to worry about him on Wednesday night but it was worse this morning and he definitely can’t race this week or next,” said Purdon.

“So he will head home but I don’t think it is a serious so he might be back racing for the Taylor Mile and Messenger (late April).

“But it is very disappointing.”

As bad as that was the news is much worse for Chase Auckland who may have suffered a more serious injury.

“He was working on the track here when he jumped upwards about 100m from the finish of his workout and straight away I knew something was wrong.

“I took him straight back into the barn and we had the vet look at him and it doesn’t appear to be a leg issue.

“But we are suspicious it could be a problem with his pelvis.

“We don’t know at this stage so he will go to Sydney University for more tests there but I’d say he will be out for the season and maybe more,” said Purdon.

The double disaster leaves A G’s White Socks, Mach Shard and I’m Another Masterpiece as the three open class pacers chasing a Miracle Mile spot in the preludes at Menangle on Saturday night although the likes of Princess Tiffany, Belle Of Montana and Bettors Heart could win their way in with a fast time winning the $200,000 Ladyship Mile.