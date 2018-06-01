Day At The Track

All Stars horses cleared to race

04:33 PM 01 Jun 2018 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Mark Purdon,Harness racing
All Stars Stable trainers Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen

The horses tested for possible drug contamination when travelling from Christchurch to the Harness Jewels meeting in Cambridge have all returned negative results.

All the horses are therefore all clear to start in their respective events at the Jewels on Saturday.

The New Zealand Racing Board has reopened betting on the six affected races.

“The RIU is very pleased with the result. The integrity system worked as it should. The trainers were proactive in advising the RIU of the potential contamination. The process then put in place by the RIU, working in conjunction with the New Zealand Racing Board, Harness Racing NZ and the Racing Laboratory was transparent, ensuring the public were fully informed and could have confidence in the integrity system," said RIU General Manager, Mike Godber.

 

Mike Godber                                                        Nick Ydgren

General Manager                                                  Chief Stipendiary Steward

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Fiftydallarbill perfect in $75k ISS final
01-Jun-2018 12:06 PM NZST
Nows The Moment sets track record at Plainridge
01-Jun-2018 11:06 AM NZST
Great Northeast Series Sunday at Philly/Pocono
01-Jun-2018 11:06 AM NZST
Gaitway Farm set to hold baby races
01-Jun-2018 10:06 AM NZST
Trixton first crop to debut at The Meadowlands
01-Jun-2018 10:06 AM NZST
Tell Me Something pulls off 168-1 shocker
01-Jun-2018 10:06 AM NZST
You're Majestic is king in feature
01-Jun-2018 10:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News