All-Stars set to shine at Gloucester Park

Harness racing trainer Mark Purdon declared his hand this morning in an interview with Sky Racing’s Adam Hamilton and Michael Guerin confirming the All-Star Team are gearing up for an assault on Gloucester Park with Perth being their focus over the next month.

Stable superstar Lazarus who is being dubbed the harness equivalent to Winx is currently $3.45 favourite on TABtouch to take out the Inter Dominion Series in Perth and after a dominating win in the Kaikoura Cup yesterday and a run in the New Zealand Cup to come, Mark confirmed this morning that “Unless something goes wrong he will be there.”

Champion mare Dream About Me will board the plane alongside Lazarus with the intention of racing in the Inter Dominion series rather than the Westral Mares Classic with Mark commenting “She is a great mare and you wouldn’t rule her out.”

Have Faith in Me, the Australasian Mile record holder is a confident yes at this stage and Mark believes the mobiles will suit him better than the stands. “He has had three runs for a win and a second.”

Australian Mare of the Year, Piccadilly Princess is expected to take on the likes of Maczaffair, Tricky Styx and Dodolicious in the Westral Mares Classic on Grand Final night. After only two runs back from a spell Mark commented “She knows the track, she handled it well and will be very very competitive this year.”

New Zealand 3YO of the Year, Ultimate Machete is back racing this Friday night against some of the stable’s other big names, but at this point he is 50/50 and a decision will be made at a later stage about whether he will make his way across the Tasman to contest the Retravision Golden Nugget on Friday December 8.

Mark’s final words to Adam and Mick were “It’s a lot of money they put up for the final and things can go wrong with your best horse, but we still have some great power behind Lazarus and any of them can come out on top.”

With four of the powerhouse team all but certain to board the plane a week before the series starts on Friday November 24 and a decision to be made on Ultimate Machete there is no doubt the All-Stars are set to shine at Gloucester Park throughout the TABtouch Inter Dominion series.

To listen to the full interview Click Here.

Tanya Cull