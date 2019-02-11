All Stars stable qualify three for Chariots

EVEN without Spankem, the powerhouse All Stars stable has qualified three runners for Australia’s biggest four-year-old feature.

Chase Auckland, Ashley Locaz and All You Need If Faith will fly the stable flag in next Saturday night’s $200,000 Group 1 Chariots Of Fire (1609m) at Menangle.

They might have the numbers, but they don’t have the pre-draw favourite with Tasmania’s Ignatius, a stablemate of dual Inter Dominion winner Beautide, holding that billing.

Ignatius did what most thought impossible and sat outside Chase Auckland to win last night’s Group 2 Paleface Adios at Menangle.

The closing splits were mindblowing.

Ignatius was able to run a 53.2 last half and 26.5sec closing quarter to edge-out Chase Auckland by a half-neck with star Victorian raider Rackemup Tigerpie third after sitting behind the leader.

All You Need Is Faith qualified by running fourth,

While Chase Auckland has improved at his three Sydney runs back from a long injury-enforced spell and will be better again for the final, Ignatius went out of this world.

He has to be the testing material in the Chariots judging by that win.

Remembering he was only second-up after a spell as well.

“We were thrilled with the way he hit the line when a bit underdone in the Hondo Grattan first-up and the run brought him on,” trainer-driver Jimmy Rattray said.

“He was ready to do a bit more work this time, so I went forward from the draw. To sit outside them and win was pretty impressive.”

Another key player will be star Victorian Poster Boy, who qualified via his 4YO Bonanza win at Melton, and sharpened-up with an easy Melton win last night.

Picard, who disappointed slightly when rundown on a wet track in last Friday’s Newcastle Mile, and Ashley Locaz are also right in contention on the strength of their Hondo Grattan runs.

The pre-draw Aussie TAB market has Ignatius at $2.50 from: Chase Auckland ($3), Ashley Locaz ($4.20), Poster Boy ($6.50), Picard ($8) and Rackemup Tigerpie ($16).