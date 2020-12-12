Day At The Track

All Stars team wins four on premier night

07:00 AM 12 Dec 2020 NZDT
Beyond Words, Harness racing
Beyond Words
All Stars photo

More records tumbled as the All Stars team got serious at the Franklin Cup meeting on Friday.

All Stars won four races on the night, two of them Group One events-one a quinella-the only surprise being Beyond Words heading Amazing Dream in the Queen of Hearts.

It was the 7th win for the stable in the race though Amazing Dream failing to to overhaul Beyond Words in the run home would have been some surprise

However her 5th win in just 8 starts and the regard in which she has always been held by Natalie, suggests she is going to be the major force over the summer mare’s series in spite of her brief racing career.

BETTOR TWIST showed the grit that made her dam Twist and Twirl such a fine staying filly

sitting parked outside a determined leader and sticking stoutly to the end in good time (2.39.62) suggesting the distance events coming up will be no problem. It was new dad Tim’s 17th Group One success, a feat few of his contemporaries can match.

Meanwhile SPANKEM proved too strong over the last 100m in the 2020 FRANKLIN CUP overpowering his rivals to win well though ASHLEY LOCAZ, left parked, fought strongly for third.

 

Courtesy of All Stars Stable

