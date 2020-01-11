All Stars win both feature miles

A shining two race triumph had a shadow cast over it at Cambridge as Thefixer ran into potential problems by casting a shoe during the Flying Mile won in dashing style by Chase Auckland.

A decision was likely to be made on Saturday but with the Ballarat Cup so near, it could be Thefixer will stay in New Zealand and prepare for the Miracle Mile.

Self Assured will step up to the plate in the Ballarat Cup alongside Chase Auckland.

Thefixer’s career has been blighted by foot problems and it could only be his luck that the plate cast was from the foot which has caused most concern.

“It would have happened early on because he didn’t feel that good most of the way”Natalie said

“It usually would set him back long enough to delay his trip to Australia but we will wait overnight before making any decisions”

“Everything had been going well with him and its a shame this has happened”

If Thefixer misses Ballarat , Natalie, with little hope of dislodging Mark from Self Assured will be reunited with Chase Auckland whom she guided to a series of brilliant victories as a three year old.

Chase Auckland lived up to his career defining win in the NZ Free For All by coasting home in the end giving Mark his first winning drive on the outstanding son of Auckland Reactor whom Mark had steered to victory in terrific style in 2009.

In a race where things were stacked against the All Stars horses, Chase Auckland produced the sprint he had done so effectively in the NZ Cup to win easily in good time.

Chase Auckland was at stunning odds considering he was fourth in the Miracle Mile last season.

Nobody missed Oscar Bonavena however as he powered home as expected in the Trotters Flying Mile with Winterfell third.

The always adventurous Winterfell was lively before the start but his chances were more affected when the Inter Dominion final pacemaker was not allowed the lead which left him parked but meant Oscar Bonavena sat in the one one on the back of his stablemate thereby guaranteeing he would get the last run and the win-which he did with flair.

He is headed for the Cochran Cup next up where the pair are likely to clash again.

