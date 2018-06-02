Day At The Track

All Stars win with Another Masterpiece

03:49 PM 02 Jun 2018 NZST
All Stars Stables have notched up their fourth Jewels of the day after Another Masterpiece has defeated his rivals in the harness racing Gr1 $150,000 2yo Emerald today at Cambridge Raceway.

Another Masterpiece (Bettor's Delight-Elegant Art) was well driven by driver Tim Williams when he worked very hard early to take the lead from the Australian invite Petes Big Jim. Tim Williams kept the pace on and his main rival and TAB favourite Jesse Duke meanwhile had to work hard to find the parked out position after David Butcher kicked up through the middle with outsider Beaudiene Western.

After a titanic battle in the straight Another Masterpiece came out on top winning narrowly by a neck from Petes Big Jim who fought on strongly for second with Jesse Duke only a nose away in third.

Driver Tim Williams said after the race the horse was very honest and had great ring-craft.

"He has been honest all season and today we were lucky enough to come up with a good barrier draw and the horse did the rest.

"His ring-craft is great and once we found the fence he dropped the bit and relaxed beautifully.

"I can not thank Mark and Natalie enough for what they have done for me. I am lucky I have been on this horse from day one and I am glad the horse is repaying the faith," he said.

Another Masterpiece paced the mile in 1-53.4 with a closing 800m in 57.5 and 400m in 28.5 seconds.

Harnesslink Media

The owners interview

Another Masterpiece

 

McMILLAN EQUINE 2YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1), $150,000, 2YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m    (Qualifying Time: 2-06.4)
  For 2-year-old pacing colts & geldings.
Video Video Weather: Overcast     Track: Fast      Race History    
Plc Bk Horse Barrier Hcap Stakes Fav Time Margin Driver Trainer
1 5 Another Masterpiece 5 fr 77,356.25 2/2 1-53.4   T M Williams M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
2 1 Petes Big Jim 1 fr 23,254.00 3/3 1-53.5 0.30 L R Tritton S P & Mrs L R Tritton
3 6 Jesse Duke 6 fr 15,377.00 1/1 1-53.5 0.40 Mark Purdon M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
4 2 Make Way 2 fr 6,563.50 10/11 1-53.6 0.80 A P T Poutama R W Green
5 8 War Dan Delight 8 fr 4,829.25 4/5 1-54.2 3.80 N C Rasmussen M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
6 3 Major Express 3 fr 3,770.00 11/10 1-54.3 4.20 B M Mangos B M Mangos
7 12 Supreme Dominator 12 fr 3,770.00 8/7 1-54.3 4.50 R T May B Purdon
8 11 Heisenberg 11 fr 3,770.00 9/9 1-54.5 5.20 J R Dunn R J Dunn
9 7 A Bettor Act 7 fr 3,770.00 5/4 1-54.6 5.70 B N Orange M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen
10 4 Beaudiene Western 4 fr 3,770.00 7/8 1-57.4 19.80 D J Butcher R W Green
11 9 Trojan Banner 9 fr 3,770.00 6/6 1-57.4 19.90 Z E Butcher R W Green
$150,000.00  
Scratchings
SCR 10 Extreme Stride 10              
 
   
Divs: $3.30. $1.40. $2.00. $1.20. Quinella $19.50. Trifecta $54.20. TAB Treble[races-4,5,6]:(13,1,5) $38.80. First4 $1227.80.
Margins: neck, nose, neck
Times: Mile Rate: 1-53.4 Last 800m: 57.5 Last 400m: 28.5
Placed Horses:
     
Another Masterpiece 2015 2 B c Bettor's Delight - Elegant Art   (by Christian Cullen)
   Trainer: M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen, Rolleston
   Owner: Mrs G J Kennard, P I Kennard, Breckon Racing Syndicate, J A Gibbs MNZM, Mrs A Gibbs, G A Woodham, Mrs K J Woodham
   Breeder: Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd
  
Petes Big Jim 2015 2 B g Big Jim(USA) - Foxi   (by Presidential Ball)
   Trainer: S P & Mrs L R Tritton, New South Wales
   Owner: P Kohlsdorf
   Breeder: P T Salathiel
  
Jesse Duke 2015 2 B c Bettor's Delight - Daisy Dundee   (by In The Pocket)
   Trainer: M Purdon & Ms N C Rasmussen, Rolleston
   Owner: Mrs J L Feiss, W R Feiss
   Breeder: Woodlands Stud (NZ) Ltd
Three sweeps in New Jersey Sire Stakes
02-Jun-2018 14:06 PM NZST
Always A Prince rebounds in ISS Final
02-Jun-2018 14:06 PM NZST
Fox Valley Gemini makes it 13 in a row
02-Jun-2018 14:06 PM NZST
It's a triple for Dan Daley
02-Jun-2018 14:06 PM NZST
Own a horse "Hambletonian Edition" has launched
02-Jun-2018 12:06 PM NZST
Chelseas Chance ties Buffalo All-Age record
02-Jun-2018 11:06 AM NZST
Mike Merton "red hot" with five winners
02-Jun-2018 09:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Includes Video
