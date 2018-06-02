All Stars win with Another Masterpiece

All Stars Stables have notched up their fourth Jewels of the day after Another Masterpiece has defeated his rivals in the harness racing Gr1 $150,000 2yo Emerald today at Cambridge Raceway.

Another Masterpiece ( Bettor's Delight -Elegant Art) was well driven by driver Tim Williams when he worked very hard early to take the lead from the Australian invite Petes Big Jim. Tim Williams kept the pace on and his main rival and TAB favourite Jesse Duke meanwhile had to work hard to find the parked out position after David Butcher kicked up through the middle with outsider Beaudiene Western.

After a titanic battle in the straight Another Masterpiece came out on top winning narrowly by a neck from Petes Big Jim who fought on strongly for second with Jesse Duke only a nose away in third.

Driver Tim Williams said after the race the horse was very honest and had great ring-craft.

"He has been honest all season and today we were lucky enough to come up with a good barrier draw and the horse did the rest.

"His ring-craft is great and once we found the fence he dropped the bit and relaxed beautifully.

"I can not thank Mark and Natalie enough for what they have done for me. I am lucky I have been on this horse from day one and I am glad the horse is repaying the faith," he said.

Another Masterpiece paced the mile in 1-53.4 with a closing 800m in 57.5 and 400m in 28.5 seconds.

