All in a day's work for laid-back Lauren

Lauren Jones driving Combat Crusade into third, with the driverless Glowing Report in tow

Diminutive West Australian harness racing driver Lauren Jones is taking an unbelievably brave act on the racetrack all in her stride.

Twenty-three-year-old Jones, driving Combat Crusade, calmly grabbed a driverless horse while charging up the home straight to the finish line in a race at Perth's Gloucester Park this week.

The courageous decision to take hold of Glowing Report certainly controlled a dangerous situation and potentially averted a nasty accident.

"I really didn't think twice about it. I knew he was driverless because he cut me off on the corner," Jones said.

"Then I got past him soon afterwards and he sort of popped in behind me. I was worried he was going to strike my wheel and puncture it, so I just leaned out a little and grabbed him by the bridle," she said.

"There was never any drama. He just tagged along and kept up!"

Watch the replay of the action here:

Jones said after going across the finish line in third placing with Combat Crusade, she just steered the pair toward the outside fence.

"I think the clerk of the course came to my rescue as I was easing up and took charge of Glowing Report from me, but he wasn't playing up or anything. He was pretty cool," she said.

Twenty-three-year-old Jones, driving Combat Crusade

The sensational drama unfolded in the $7500 Etch Coatings Pace at Gloucester Park last Monday afternoon.

Stewards reported that with 700 metres to go, race leader Reacher became unbalanced and galloped. As a result, Prince of Smiles was checked and broke. It then shifted out while galloping and contacted the sulky of Glowing Report, dislodging driver Deni Roberts.

After being examined by paramedics, Roberts was cleared to fulfil her other driving engagements at the meeting. Reacher was sent back to the trials for one satisfactory performance before being able to race again.

The race was won by Art Tutor ( Art Major -Atomic Fusion ( Nuke Of Earl ), driven by Michael Grantham. Carramar Philemon (Shannon Suvaljko) ran second and Combat Crusade, third, for Jones.

The course commentator was full of praise, remarking that it was a great piece of driving and that Glowing Report had been "miraculously" reined in by Jones. Old timers in the sport also described it as a remarkable display of skill and poise on the racetrack.

Jones is an expatriate Queenslander, the daughter of well-known Sunshine State horseman Peter Jones, and has made a huge impact since crossing the Nullarbor six years ago.

She joined the strong Hall stable after spotting a job advertisement on a harness racing website.

"I moved from my hometown in early 2014 and learnt so much at Halls. Gary Hall Snr was great, while the boys were always giving me tips to improve on my driving," she said.

"I left there a while ago and I'm now training with my partner (trainer-driver Kyle Harper) at Byford. We have 10 in work including a few nice ones."

Jones cut her teeth in the pony trots, celebrating a memorable 16th birthday in Auckland, NZ, while representing Queensland in the 2011 Mini Trotting Championships and finishing third.

She drove her first race winner on Old Golden Black at the now defunct Gold Coast track in 2013 and has driven over 150 winners since, all but 19 of these in the West.

Meanwhile Harper has been in red-hot driving form recently with a double last week at Gloucester Park. He then wound up 2019 with a similar tally for trainer Michael Brennan at Bunbury on New Year's Eve.

