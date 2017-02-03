All roads lead to $500,000 Hunter Cup

The scene has been set for a magnificent Saturday night at Tabcorp Park Melton after an outstanding fortnight of harness racing.

The PETstock Ballarat Pacing Cup set the foundation for a magnificent TAB Summer of Glory, which began with last weekend's Eynesbury Victoria Cup.

Grand circuit superstars Lazarus, Smolda and Lennytheshark performed superbly to finish 1-2-3 in the Group 1 Ballarat cup.

The 2015 (Lennytheshark) and 2016 (Smolda) Inter Dominion winners then sat out Victoria Cup night but the third of the equine jets set Tabcorp Park alight.

Lazarus - with his group of loyal and prominent owners in attendance - destroyed a talented Victoria Cup field, obliterating the cup record and becoming just the fourth four-year-old to win the $400,000 race.

I was on track to see Mark Purdon's protégé crush his rivals in the Victorian Derby 12 months earlier and the strong on-track crowd once again stood and applauded as Lazarus strolled past the post for a dominant win. I couldn't help but wish I owned him, which is where Sunday's APG yearling sales may come into consideration!

The entire Victoria Cup night was sensational. The racing immense as Purdon put on a driving and training clinic to collect five victories in the cart, four of which were trained under his and partner Natalie Rasmussen's guidance.

In a race that may have escaped the attention of some, I was eagerly watching the action in race three as my mare, Highview Christina, regained some form and at any old odds ($28 the place) rumbled home for a gallant third. Despite being known to put in the odd average run, I look forward to seeing how 'Apples' goes in Saturday's final of the Rising Stars Pace.

Vic Cup night was something special, on and off the track, but Del-Re National A. G. Hunter Cup night promises to be even better!

Five Group 1 races, with question marks everywhere thanks to some challenging draws to the favourites and a grand old warrior on the quest to repeat his 2016 Hunter Cup victory.

In the last edition of the stand start, Smolda fought off fellow Kiwi Ohoka Punter for the bulk of the $500,000 kitty. But, arguably Smolda's greatest rival is back. After overcoming some issues in the Inter Dominion, Lennytheshark looks ripe for the Cup, despite drawing worse than Smolda's gate nine (Lenny will nearly drag driver Chris Alford across my feet as he begins from gate 13).

New Zealanders Vincent, Speeding Spur, A Piccadilly Princess and Lazarus are all favourites to collect the other four Group 1s but there are more than enough locals to keep some of the big trophies on our soil.

Away from the races, Collingwood AFL Women's superstar Moana Hope will be fresh off her AFLW debut and will be signing footballs and taking photos.

So, five Group 1 races, my own horse in a Group 3, the sport's megastar rolling around at $1.04 plus entertainment, great food and a great crowd - the finale to the 2017 Summer of Glory is guaranteed to be amazing!

I'll see you all there (and IF Highview Christina wins, it's my shout in the owners’ tent)!