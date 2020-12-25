Day At The Track

All-trot card at Harrah's Philadelphia

06:10 PM 25 Dec 2020 NZDT
Ron Burke,Harness racing
Ron Burke posted a "Pennsylvania sweep" - sending out the most successful horses at The Meadows, Pocono, and now Philly
HRNZ

CHESTER PA - With the whole harness racing world watching Thursday afternoon, Harrah's Philadelphia conducted its usual "Trottin' Thursday" cad with a deluxe twist - all fourteen races were for horses on the diagonal gait.

In the first of two $12,800 feature races, the Sebastian K sophomore filly Heat Wave Hanover brushed to the lead under the finish wire the first time and held the advantage to the end of the 1:56.2 mile for the driver/trainer brother/sister team of Joe and Jennifer Bongiorno. First-over Hunting As was three-quarters of a length behind the winner, who has now taken three of her last five starts for Robert Weinstein.

Another three-year-old filly was victorious in the other co-feature, as the Father Patrick miss Context overcame first-over duty in winning by 1¾ lengths over closer President in 1:56.1. Yannick Gingras, a four-time winner on the afternoon, drove the Anette Lorentzon trainee, who has now won four in a row for Jorgen Jahre Jr.

Gingras was also behind the Yankee Glide gelding Max, who raced on the lead most of the way en route to a 1:55.1 victory in the $11,600 top fast-class feature for Burke Racing Stable LLC, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and Frank Baldachino. The victory also clinched the 2020 training win title for Ron Burke, five ahead after battling defending champion Gilbert Garcia-Owen throughout the last part of the season. It was Burke's ninth local title, and also marks the first time he posted a "Pennsylvania sweep" - sending out the most successful horses at The Meadows, Pocono, and now Philly.

Sunday's closing-day card of the 2020 season will feature a mandatory distribution of the Jackpot Hi-5 pool, which will carry $17,000+ in "free money" that will have to be divided among successful bettors.

PHHA / Harrah’s Philadelphia

