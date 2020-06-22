Allaire wins three groupe races

The Prix Raymond Fouard (Gr. III, purse 70.000€, 2850 meters, 10 starters) saw 17/1 Golden Bridge (4m Ready Cash -Usenza) score for reinsman David Thoman, harness racing trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Michel Tessier. He was clocked in 1.13.8kr off even fractions and the victory raised his career earnings to 243,450€.

The was the first of three groupe wins this day for trainer Philippe Allaire. The 8/10 favorite Gelati Cut (4m Coktail Jet -Variety Cut) was second for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer R.C. Larue and Ecurie de Windcut. 3/1 odds Girolamo (4m Uriel Speed ) took third for pilot Franck Ouvrie.



Golden Bridge



Next up was the Prix d’Essai (Gr. I Monte, purse 145,000€, 2175 meters, 15 starters three year olds) and Allaire’s owned and trained Hudson Vedaquais (3m Thorens Vedaquais -Bielsa Vedaquaise) was victorious for jockey Yoann Lebourgeois at 3.1/1 odds.

This J.P. Guay bred colt won for the fourth time in nine starts now for 132,930€ earned. Race time was 1.12.6kr off very fast early fractions (the mark with 1000 meter remaining was 1.08.9kr). 25/1 Hera Landia (3f Ludo de Castelle ) was a narrowly edged second for P.Ph. Ploquin and owner/trainer Ph. Girmault after setting the wicked pace. 26/1 Hispanien (3m Magniificent Rodney ) was third for Anthony Barrier with 75/1 Hook Up Absolute finishing fourth.



Hudson Vedaquais







Allaire won his third of the day in the Prix Albert Viel (Gr. I, purse 145,000€, 2700 meters, three year olds) as 8/10 favorite Helgafell (3f Charly du Noyer -Baania) scored timed in 1.13.7kr off rated fractions. Eric Raffin teamed this one for Allaire and owner Ecurie Normandy Spirit. Helgafell has now won eight times in 11 outings good for 311,400€ in life earnings. 10/1 Hooker Berry (3m Booster Winner -Osaka Berry) was up late for second reined by Franck Nivard for trainer Jean Miche Bazire. Third was the Jean Pierre Dubois owned and reined Hede Darling (3m Password -Queen Darling) that was off at 10/1 and coming in off four straight wins. He raced well. 25/1 Hokkaito Jiel (3m Brillantissime ) and 76/1 Hakim Griff (3m Brillantissime) completed the first five to the line.



Helgafell







LeTrot files/photos