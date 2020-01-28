Allerage Farm birth announcement

Sayre, PA - Pictured is the current harness racing "King" of the 2020 Allerage Farm of Pennsylvania foal crop.

This flashy lil' guy was born on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (hence the moniker) last Monday and is currently enjoying the run of the place, despite the chilly January conditions.

He is by the eagerly anticipated sire prospect Walner , whose first crop will be sold this fall at auctions everywhere and is the second foal of the speedy Glitzey Gal 3, 1:51.2.

Allerage Farm manager Ashleigh Bennett submitted the details and Amber Pruchnik captured the moment in the picture for this article.

Allerage Farms of PA and NY are owned by Jeff & Paula Gural.