Day At The Track

Allerage Farm birth announcement

05:07 AM 28 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
A Walner colt from the speedy Glitzey Gal
A Walner colt from the speedy Glitzey Gal
Sayre, PA - Pictured is the current harness racing "King" of the 2020 Allerage Farm of Pennsylvania foal crop.
 
This flashy lil' guy was born on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (hence the moniker) last Monday and is currently enjoying the run of the place, despite the chilly January conditions.
 
He is by the eagerly anticipated sire prospect Walner, whose first crop will be sold this fall at auctions everywhere and is the second foal of the speedy Glitzey Gal 3, 1:51.2.
 
Allerage Farm manager Ashleigh Bennett submitted the details and Amber Pruchnik captured the moment in the picture for this article.
 
Allerage Farms of PA and NY are owned by Jeff & Paula Gural.
 
You may follow the progress of this colt and all others yet to hit the ground along with interesting information on all aspects of Allerage Farm on Facebook.
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Last call for Dan Patch Awards room reservations
28-Jan-2020 06:01 AM NZDT
Buffalo Raceway Season begins Wednesday
28-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
Dante Jay inducted into California Hall of Fame
28-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
Allerage Farm birth announcement
28-Jan-2020 05:01 AM NZDT
SRF's Breeding Auction starts today
28-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
Monster Monday with carryovers at Pompano
28-Jan-2020 04:01 AM NZDT
$12,500 Pick 5 at MGM Northfield Park
28-Jan-2020 03:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News