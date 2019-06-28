New Zealand-import wins feature

HARRINGTON, Del. - Nanticoke Racing Inc, Barry Spedden and Joshua Parker's Almighty Johnson N ($16, Art Stafford Jr.) was a 1:56.1 harness racing winner in the $17,000 Open Trot Wednesday at Harrington Raceway.

The New Zealand-import had a slow start to his domestic career, after finishing off the board in his first three starts. The 8-year-old Majestic Son gelding has quickly turned it around however, with three straight victories for co-owner/trainer Parker. He left the gate quickly from post position two and assumed command where he would set fractions of 28.1, 57.3 and 1:27.1. Jammin Jack challenged first over and battled gamely through the stretch, but would come up a head short to Almighty Johnson. Theresademoninme finished third.

Allan Davis had three winners on the card. Mike Cole and Tony Morgan each had a driving double.

Live racing on the Delaware circuit now goes on a hiatus until the traditional Governor's Day program (special 7 p.m. post time) during the Delaware State Fair on July 25.