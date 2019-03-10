Alpha Male blitzes rivals

The aptly named Alpha Male put it all together on the big stage in such a jaw-dropping demolition job that trots long-timers are reaching deep into their memory banks to find a comparison.

“He’s a very exciting horse,” said bookmaker Tom Hogan, partner of Alpha Male part-owner Sue Murray. “Except for Maoris Idol when he was younger - around three-year-old, four-year-old – I think he’s the best young (trotter) I’ve seen since. We’ve had Noopy Kiosk, many a good horse over the years, even Blitzthemcalder not so long ago, but this is an outstanding horse and I think he will go all the way to the top.

“He’s just starting off and we’ll just follow his career over the next 18 months and I think he’ll be running in the big races.”

Gradually blossoming as the first trotter in Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin’s stable, Alpha Male has oozed brilliance despite putting the odd foot wrong since being snapped up for $48,000 at the 2017 Australasian Premier Trotting Sale.

Lot 56 was the second most expensive purchase at the sale, which will have its 2019 staging at Inglis Complex from 11am tomorrow, but with tonight’s win in the $60,000 Alan Mance Holden Need For Speed Prince Final he's already eclipsed his sale price in only his fifth start.



Stuart McCormick photo

The Majestic Son three-year-old kept his cool while many others lost stride, continually working forward from his second-row draw before finding the front and dominating proceedings to win by 34m in 1:56.9, only 0.3 of a second outside Blitzthemcalder’s age trotting track record.

“He was really good this one, he’s still a baby racing wise but he has all the ability under the sun,” said reinsman Chris Alford.

“He did a good job, first the two (The Penny Drops) galloped in front of him and he had to check, then the three (Archleo), then the four (Montpellier), so he did a bit of checking early and when he saw daylight coming into the first turn he said 'race on' and he was off.

“He still had a lot in reserve. I just talked to him to keep him concentrating in the last 400, but he still had plenty left.”

“He’s pretty special,” Tonkin said. “Every time he steps out everyone sees what ability he’s got. It’s a real excitement for the (owners), their first (trotter) and for him to have so much ability is a great thrill.”

For details on tomorrow's Australasian Premier Trotting sale head to www.austrottingsale.com.au

Michael Howard

for Trots Media