Always A Prince steals TVG Open

03:36 PM 24 Nov 2019 NZDT
Always A Prince and driver Yannick Gingras stole the show in the $350,000 TVG Open Pace Final Saturday at the Meadowlands.

Starting from post eight, Yannick sent the four-year-old gelding by Always A Virgin right to the front and never looked back. The duo held the field at bay and then pulled away in the stretch for a 1:48.2 triumph.

He is trained by Tyler George and is owned by Carl and Melanie Atley of Xenia, Ohio. He paid $12.00 to win.

Bettor's Wish was second with American History third.

"It was the first time I ever drove him was tonight," said Yannick Gingras. "He was really nice to drive."

by Steve Wolf, for Harnesslink

 

