First crop from Always B Miki at the NZ Sales

06:46 AM 14 Feb 2020 NZDT
Always B Miki
Always B Miki

Always B Miki has the heart of a harness racing champion. He has proven this time and time again, whether it be setting a world record during the Allerage Pace, or in his fierce showdown in the 2016 Breeders Crown to capture his second consecutive Breeders Crown title.

His fierce determination has led to his success on the track, even after suffering a potentially career-ending injury his 3-year-old year, Always B Miki would not be stopped.

He recovered and came back even stronger, with wins in the Breeders Crown, the Haughton Memorial, the Gold Cup, and the Ben Franklin, among many others, landing on the board an impressive 45 times.

His grit and speed are second to none, and he will surely be a force to be reckoned with in the stud barn.

Always B Miki 

Click here for Always B Miki on Wikipedia

2011 Bay Stallion

by Always A Virgin out of Artstopper
  • Earnings of $2,715,368
  • 2016 Horse of The Year
  • Always B Miki set the WORLD RECORD during the Allerage Pace, winning in an outstanding 1:46
  • Two time Breeders Crown champion, winning both in 2015 and then again the consecutive year in 2016, in a thrilling battle against Wiggle It Jiggleit
  • Only horse to win 4 races in 1:47 or faster
  • Multiple other victories in prestigious races such as the Ben Franklin, Haughton Memorial and the Ewart Memorial

Always B Miki record

Year Age Starts Win Place Show Earnings Speed
Record		 Ref
2013 2 12 2 4 3 $135,384 1:53.1 [8]
2014 3 19 12 4 $791,482 1:47.4 [29]
2015 4 4 4 $301,210 1:48.1 [30]
2016 5 18 12 5 $1,487,292 1:46.0[a] [31]
Overall 53 30 13 3 $2,719,368 1:46.0  
  1. ^ World record[28]

Always B Miki is featured with 26 yearlings at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sale, New Zealand this coming week.

He has 12 yearlings in the Northern Sale at Karaka on Monday and he has 14 in the Southern Sale on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Breckon Farms have six yearlings entered by Always B Miki in the Northern Sale at Karaka. 

One of those yearlings is Lot 9 Money Motives,out of the race winning Bettor's Delight mare Moving Money selling on behalf of Breckon Farms..

Moving Money's dam is the very good race mare Angela's Dream winner of $118,244.

Lot 9 - Money Motives

Other yearlings by Always B Miki from the Breckon Farms draft are Lot 43, Lot 76, Lot 93, Lot 103 and Lot 106

Harnesslink Media.

Stallion Name

Includes Video
Includes Video
