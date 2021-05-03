Always B Miki progeny dominate

You’re So Fine extending out to win The Diamond Creek Farm Two Year Old Classic

Ryal Bush trainer Brett Gray won his first harness racing Group race today when Always B Miki gelding You’re So Fine won the Group Two Diamond Creek Farm Two Year Old Classic.

The win was the first by a Southland trained horse in the race’s seven year history.

Asked after the presentation if it was a career hightlight, Gray said “Hell yeah.”

Duke Of Cornwell and Cantfindabettorman took turns at setting a solid pace in front. With a lap to run Cantfindabettorman led with second favourite Franco Indie sitting parked. Driver Nathan Williamson was sitting three back on the inside with You’re So Fine. With 600 metres to run he was able to push off the inside to track favourite Republican Party forward.

Inside the 400 metres Williamson elected to run You’re So Fine up the inside. He then moved off the inside and was able to push out another width before coming down the middle of the track. He let down nicely to win by two lengths with another son of Always B Miki Franco Indie finishing second.

“……. he’s a genius. Nath’s a great mate and great horseman,” said Gray.

The winning time of 2-39.6 was a new race, track and Southland record. The previous record of 2-40.6 was held by 2018 Diamond Creek Farm winner A Bettor Act.

You’re So Fine gave punters an indication he was a serious racehorse when running third in last month’s Kindergarten Stakes and Gray was confident of a good run today in Southland’s richest harness race.

“We had a bit of a foot issue before the Kindie but I was rapt with his workout the other day and I’ve been happy with his work since.”

You’re So Fine is out of the Falcon Seelster mare Syriana and is a half-brother to the well preformed Meticulous which won nine races. He’s part of the famed Black Watch family with has second dam being Corbie.

“It was a great thrill to win that for Brett. He’s an underrated horse. Southland had a great day. Regan (Todd) is a Southlander so we’ve finally held our own,” said Williamson.

You’re So Fine was bought by the MCC syndicate at the 2020 National Standardbred Yearling Sales for $14,000 and is named after the Toni Basil song Hey Mickey which includes the line ‘You’re So Fine You Blow my Mind Hey Mickey.’



The MCC Syndicate and sponsors with You’re So Fine

The fifteen strong Makarewa Country Club (MCC) syndicate has raced horses for twenty seven years.

“It’s a great syndicate. We’ve bought a few at the sales and had a bit of success. It’s working out pretty good,” Gray said.

The syndicate is managed by Errol Forde and includes Bernie Forde, Margaret West, Darryl Hewitson, Ack McLeod, Bob McKay, Mike Booth, Philippa Blackler, Ann Malcolm, Jenny McIvor, John Flynn, Donna Herrick, Brian Butson and Murray Lodge.

“Most of the syndicate live (in) or are from the area. It’s the biggest thrill I’ve had in harness racing,” said secretary Ann Malcolm.

Ron Barron was one of the founding members and initially trained the syndicate horses. Son Tony also trained for the group but when he moved to Canterbury Brett Gray took over.

The MCC Syndicate also races gallopers, with shares in the well preformed City Slicker and Western Dreams.

“He’s a pretty cool handsome dude at home. We love him and he commands plenty of attention,” Gray said.

You’re So Fine’s sire Always B Miki is owned by the race’s sponsors Diamond Creek Farm and stands at Nevele R Stud in New Zealand. He was a 1-46 horse in America winning over two and a half million dollars. He’s the fastest horse of all time and was named 2016 US Horse of the Year. He became the only horse to win a race in a sub 1-47 mile time more than once – he did it four times.

His oldest progeny are two year olds and already he’s left nine qualifiers and three race day winners.

Following today’s win Gray is unsure as to where the gelding will go next.

“I was thinking about turning him out after this but I’d just like to check on a couple of things like the sales series. I definitely won’t be going to the Jewels. Nath and I think he’ll make a very good three year old and they’ve got to have a break somewhere.”