Day At The Track

Always B Miki's frozen semen going to Ireland

06:34 AM 10 Aug 2018 NZST
Always B Miki
Always B Miki's frozen semen will be available in Ireland in 2019
Barbara Livingston photo

Wellsville, PA --- Diamond Creek Farm is pleased to continue their strong partnership with Oakwood Stud by offering Always B Miki's frozen semen in Ireland in 2019.

"We formed a relationship with Oakwood Stud and the Delaneys through our sponsorship of the Vincent Delaney Memorial racing weekend," said Diamond Creek's Adam Bowden. "That continued with the expansion of opportunities for Irish and UK breeders by providing access to world champion and first year success Sweet Lou; it only makes sense for us to continue this venture with the introduction of Always B Miki."

Always B Miki, the 2016 Horse of the Year, still holds the world record of 1:46. His other accomplishments include wins in the Ben Franklin, Haughton Memorial and being a two-time Breeders Crown champion.

"We're very grateful to Adam Bowden of Diamond Creek Farm for all he has done for us to date here in Ireland and the UK," said Derek Delaney of Oakwood Stud. "Always B Miki joining our frozen semen roster in 2019 will improve the overall quality of the breed and with these types of bloodlines now available to both the Irish and UK breeder, we are very excited about the future of the racing in both Ireland and the UK."

Always B Miki served a full book of mares in his second year at stud with exceptional pregnancy rates once again. His first crop of foals have had many compliments from top breeders. He is currently in quarantine while he waits to head to Alabar, Australia, for their upcoming breeding season.

From Diamond Creek Farm
