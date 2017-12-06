Day At The Track

Always B Miki's book full and closed

05:54 AM 06 Dec 2017 NZDT
Always B Miki, harness racing
Always B Miki
Barbara Livingston photo

Always B Miki, the reigning harness racing 'Horse of The Year', is now booked full for 2018.  Once again, his book contains a list of the top pacing mares in the industry.

“We are not surprised by the attention Miki has received, in both the Northern Hemisphere and now the Southern Hemisphere,” says Diamond Creek’s Adam Bowden.  “Besides being a champion on the track, Miki is a beautiful, big horse that leaves an impression on you.”

The 2017 Older Pacer of the year is best known for setting the world record 1:46 during the Allerage Pace, but also chalked up victories that included the Ben Franklin, Haughton Memorial, and was a two time Breeders Crown Champion. 

"We have had great support from both breeders and the owners of the horse, "says Bowden, "having that backing behind a stallion is an important component to their success." 

Always B Miki’s first foals are set to hit the ground this season, with great anticipation from breeders and racing fans alike.
 

Always B Miki Retirement 2016

 

 
 
