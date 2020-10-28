Always B Winning

The progeny of Always B Miki dominated Breeders Crown eliminations for harness racing two year old pacers held last Friday night at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.

There were four eliminations and members of Always B Miki ’s debut crop won three of them.

Perfect Sting and Southwind Gendry swept the colt eliminations. Both pacers used similar tactics – moving to the front in the middle stages and running away to win by open lengths.

Perfect Sting remains perfect in nine starts and Southwind Gendry sits a top of the two year old pacing male earnings list with $421,769 in prizemoney.

A win in the Breeders Crown Final this week would likely lock in end of season honours for either horse.

Perfect Sting

While in the second elimination for the fillies, JK Alwaysbalady flew home in the long Hoosier Park home straight to get up in the shadows of the post and win.

This was her second win of the season and she will begin from barrier two in the final.

As the leading first crop stallion in North America, Always B Miki has made an excellent start to his stud career. A Breeders Crown winner or two would be the icing on the cake!