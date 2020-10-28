Day At The Track

Always B Winning

05:00 PM 28 Oct 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Always B Miki, harness racing
Always B Miki
Barbara Livingston photo

The progeny of Always B Miki dominated Breeders Crown eliminations for harness racing two year old pacers held last Friday night at Harrah’s Hoosier Park.

There were four eliminations and members of Always B Miki’s debut crop won three of them.

Perfect Sting and Southwind Gendry swept the colt eliminations. Both pacers used similar tactics – moving to the front in the middle stages and running away to win by open lengths.

Perfect Sting remains perfect in nine starts and Southwind Gendry sits a top of the two year old pacing male earnings list with $421,769 in prizemoney.

A win in the Breeders Crown Final this week would likely lock in end of season honours for either horse.

Perfect Sting

While in the second elimination for the fillies, JK Alwaysbalady flew home in the long Hoosier Park home straight to get up in the shadows of the post and win.

This was her second win of the season and she will begin from barrier two in the final.

As the leading first crop stallion in North America, Always B Miki has made an excellent start to his stud career. A Breeders Crown winner or two would be the icing on the cake!

 

Harnesslink Media

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Atlanta ready to take on male rivals
28-Oct-2020 12:10 PM NZDT
Delaware Commission opposes integrity Act
28-Oct-2020 12:10 PM NZDT
Filly & Mare Open to Surreal Feeling
28-Oct-2020 10:10 AM NZDT
Three-wide cover does it for Petey Sarah
28-Oct-2020 10:10 AM NZDT
Crossfit continues to show off good form
28-Oct-2020 09:10 AM NZDT
Party Girl Hill inching up on Tall Dark Stranger
28-Oct-2020 06:10 AM NZDT
Venerate will get respect in Crown final
28-Oct-2020 03:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News