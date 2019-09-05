Always On, ready for WA debut

Giant five-year-old pacer Always On is poised to make a successful Western Australian debut after beating smart last-start winner Neighlor in a track workout last Saturday morning.

Trained at Serpentine by Matt Scott, the Victorian-bred Always On is a sprint specialist who will start from barrier four in the 1730m Sun of Anarchy Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night. He will be driven by Shannon Suvaljko.

“He was advertised for sale on the Trading Ring and one of my owners John Gullace made a few inquiries and he and a couple of other gentlemen decided to buy the horse for $14,000,” Scott said.

“He has been here for about a month and is working quite well. Neighlor couldn’t beat him on Saturday morning. He is fast out of the mobile and is a good frontrunner. We will be coming out hard on Friday night and we’re keen to lead over the mile.

“At his latest start he raced in the breeze before running away from them and winning the Robinvale Cup at Mildura on July 24. He’s a good chance on Friday night.”

The $7000 Robinvale Cup was run over 1709m and Always On, having his first start for three months, rated a modest 1.58.1, with final quarters of 29.1sec. and 29.9sec. His appearance on Friday night will be his first in a metropolitan-class event.

Always On, a massive gelding who stands more than 17 hands tall, has had only 26 starts for eight wins and six placings. Six of his wins have been at Mildura, all over 1790m, and he has been successful over 2040m at Ouyen and 2180m at Stawell.

Suvaljko said that he had watched replays of Always On’s races. “He’s huge and has got gate speed, and this looks a winnable race for him,” he said.

Suvaljko, who landed a treble with Brookies Jet, Son Of A Tiger and The Midas Touch last Friday night, faced a difficult decision in choosing between The Midas Touch and Son of A Tiger in the Corey Peterson Pace over 2130m.

He settled on The Midas Touch, who will start from barrier three on the front line. His daughter Emily will drive Son Of A Tiger, who is poorly drawn out wide at barrier nine.

“My sister Georgena Navin owns The Midas Touch and he should be able to duck in and get a good run behind Waimac Attack and Major Pocket, while Son Of A Tiger, from nine, probably will have to go back at the start,” he said.

The Midas Touch set the pace from barrier two last week and dashed over the final three quarters in 29.7sec., 28.3sec. and 28.5sec. when he defeated the strong-finishing Waimac Attack by a half-neck. He rated 1.57.2 over 2130m, with the pacemaking Son Of A Tiger was untroubled to coast to an effortless all-the-way victory at a 1.58.1 rate over 2130m.

“The Midas Touch doesn’t have to lead,” Suvaljko said. “He only does what he has to do and can win again. Son Of A Tiger also is capable of winning. He did it easily and ran home in 27.8sec. last week.”

Emily Suvaljko has a perfect record in the sulky behind the Matt Scott-trained Son Of A Tiger, have guided the gelding to victory at his first two starts in WA, at Wagin and Narrogin.