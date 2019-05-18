Amal Hall and Quincy Blue Chip win EBC elimins

Amal Hall (Jason Bartlett) and Quincy Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr.) won their Empire Breeders Classic (EBC) trotting fillies elimination races at Vernon Downs on Friday (May 17). Both races were for a purse of $12,500.

In the first harness racing division Amal Hall ($4.30) went to the front and led to a first quarter of :27.2. Conway Kellyanne (Charlie Norris) then took over control and led to a half of :58.1 and to three-quarters in 1:27.2.

Amal Hall, who is trained by Julie Miller for owners GTY Stable, Andy Miller Stable, and Dumain Heaven Farm, popped out of the pocket in the stretch and blew by to win in 1:56.4. Conway Kellyanne hung on for second. Pilgrims Lass (Mike Simons) finished third.

Amal Hall is a three-year-old filly by Credit Winner . It was her first win in 2019. She now owns four career victories.

In the second division, With Out A Doubt (Tyler Buter) charged out to the lead and led the way to a first quarter of :28.3.

Quincy Blue Chip ($5.70), who is owned by Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc. and trained by Gareth Dowse, took over the lead on the back stretch. She led them to the half in :58.0. As she hit the three-quarter mark in 1:26.2, she would be joined by Winndevie (Trond Smedshammer) as they made the turn for home. Quincy Blue Chip shook lose in mid-stretch and held off a late charge by second place finisher Sweet Chapter (Matt Kakaley) to win in 1:54.3. Winndevie held on for third.



Quincy Blue Chip -- Fotowon photo

Quincy Blue Chip is a 3-year-old filly by Chapter Seven. It was her second win in 2019. She now has reached the winner's circle six times in her career.

Here are the qualifiers for the EBC Final for 3-year-old trotting fillies on Memorial Day (May 27): Amal Hall, Conway Kellyanne, Pilgrims Lass, Sensibility, Quincy Blue Chip, Sweet Chapter, Winndevie, With Out A Doubt, and Gobi Princess. The alternate is Hanna Dreamgirl.

The field is set for EBC final for 3-year-old colts and geldings.

Post-Horse-Driver

1. Gettin Serious

2. Star Track Hanover

3. Skyway Kon Man

4. Whimzical Chapter

5. Gimpanzee

6. Mr Vicktor

7. Travel Winner

8. Cavill Hanover

9. Big Money Honey

Live racing returns to Vernon Downs with a 13 race card starting at 6:10 p.m.

For more information go to www.vernondowns.com.