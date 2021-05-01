Day At The Track

Amanda Rando joins Harnesslink

12:01 PM 01 May 2021 NZST
Amanda Rando

Award-winning media professional Amanda Rando is the latest addition to the Harnesslink team. Rando has spent the last 15 years covering harness racing across Australasia in various roles.

After graduating from her journalism studies in 2006, Rando quickly snapped up a role at the New South Wales Harness Racing Club’s (Club Menangle) publications National Trotguide and Harness Racing Weekly.

Rando covered many significant moments in the sport during that time.

This included the Equine Influenza outbreak, the sale of Harold Park and the last night of racing there, the development of Tabcorp Park Menangle, Blacks A Fake’s record-breaking Inter Dominion record, Smoken Up becoming the first pacer in the Southern Hemisphere to break a 1:50 mile rate as well as the ‘Green Light Scandal’ to name a few.

The five-time Joseph Coulter Media Award winner then gained a position with Harness Racing New South Wales in 2015 as the Racing Liaison Officer before switching roles a year later to become the Media and Communications Manager.

Ending that position after spending a year on maternity leave, Rando is excited for her new role as Harnesslink’s Australian correspondent.

“I’ve been an avid fan of Harnesslink for many years and have always used it as a reference point throughout my career,” Rando said.

“To now be part of that team is very exciting.

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge and covering harness racing action Australia-wide, there are so many great stories to tell.”

Rando will officially begin with Harnesslink this week.

 

Harnesslink Media

