Turnbull to fight allegations of race fixing

ALLEGATIONS: Amanda Turnbull being interviewed by Terry Neil following a race in Bathurst earlier this year.

The father of harness racing trainer-driver Amanda Turnbull says his daughter will strenuously fight allegations she was involved in race fixing in northern Victoria.

Amanda Turnbull, currently NSW’s leading female driver, and previous winner of the NSW Driver of the Year Premiership, was one of four people charged by Victoria Police on Wednesday following alleged harness race fixing.

Ms Turnbull, along with a 30-year-old man from NSW, a 22-year-old woman and 22-year-old man from Shepparton, has been charged with engaging in conduct that corrupts a betting outcome and other offences.

They have all been summonsed to appear before Shepparton Magistrate’s Court on February 20.

The investigation was initiated following information reported to Victoria Police by Harness Racing Victoria (HRV).

In June 2015, HRV’s Integrity Unit initiated an investigation into matters relating to the conduct of a race at Cobram on June 22, 2015, in particular with respect to the training arrangements and associated betting activity surrounding the relevant race.

The investigation was referred to the Victoria Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit in November 2015.

In August last year, Ms Turnbull, her boyfriend Nathan Jack and two other people were arrested for questioning, and later released without charge.

The investigation continued under Victoria Police, with Ms Turnbull and another three people being charged on Wednesday.

Her father, harness racing legend Steve Turnbull, said on Thursday the family were “devastated” by the latest development, but said his daughter would fight to clear her name.

“We’re going to fight these charges,” he said.

He said the family were rallying around Ms Turnbull, supporting her at this difficult time.

“This is hard on us all. She’s never been charged with anything [before],” he said.

“When she was first arrested [last August] we’ve since found out she should have had a solicitor with her then, but we didn’t know.

“Everything is in the hands of the solicitor now, but she is going to fight this.”

By Jacinta Carroll

Reprinted with permission of The Western Advocate