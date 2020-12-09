Amasa Arion strongest in co-feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 8, 2020 — Amasa Arion pulled the pocket entering the final turn and powered through the lane to capture Tuesday’s harness racing co-feature at The Meadows, a $10,400 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Amasa Arion rushed to the early lead for Aaron Merriman and was shuffled slightly to third before the outside challengers backed off. When Merriman showed her racetrack, she overtook the leader, Windsun Juno, and held off the rallying Amelia’s Courage A to down her by 1-1/2 lengths in 1:53.2. Windsun Juno saved show.

Rick Magee trains the winner, who pushed her career bankroll to $106,366, for Kristy Casagranda.

In Tuesday’s other co-feature, a $10,400 Conditioned Trot, Meetmeinthemiddle pulled off a mild 6-1 upset for Tony Hall, trainer Kevin Johnson and owner Richard Briskey. The 6-year-old Chapter Seven -Promising Deal gelding now boasts career earnings of $189,628.

Dave Palone piloted five winners on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday when the 13-race program features a pair of carryovers — $8,511.90 in the final-race Super Hi-5, $1,034.29 in the Pick 5 (race 8). First post is 12:45 PM.