Day At The Track

Amasa Arion strongest in co-feature

11:20 AM 09 Dec 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Amasa Arion winning Tuesday’s co-feature at The Meadows, Harness racing
Amasa Arion winning Tuesday’s co-feature at The Meadows.
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Dec. 8, 2020 — Amasa Arion pulled the pocket entering the final turn and powered through the lane to capture Tuesday’s harness racing co-feature at The Meadows, a $10,400 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.

Amasa Arion rushed to the early lead for Aaron Merriman and was shuffled slightly to third before the outside challengers backed off. When Merriman showed her racetrack, she overtook the leader, Windsun Juno, and held off the rallying Amelia’s Courage A to down her by 1-1/2 lengths in 1:53.2. Windsun Juno saved show.

Rick Magee trains the winner, who pushed her career bankroll to $106,366, for Kristy Casagranda.

In Tuesday’s other co-feature, a $10,400 Conditioned Trot, Meetmeinthemiddle pulled off a mild 6-1 upset for Tony Hall, trainer Kevin Johnson and owner Richard Briskey. The 6-year-old Chapter Seven-Promising Deal gelding now boasts career earnings of $189,628.

Dave Palone piloted five winners on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday when the 13-race program features a pair of carryovers — $8,511.90 in the final-race Super Hi-5, $1,034.29 in the Pick 5 (race 8). First post is 12:45 PM.

 

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

DSBF 3yo colt and gelding trotters second leg
09-Dec-2020 12:12 PM NZDT
Amasa Arion strongest in co-feature
09-Dec-2020 11:12 AM NZDT
ARCI adds 18 substance classifications
09-Dec-2020 07:12 AM NZDT
Guaranteed Wednesday $3,000 Pick-5 pool
09-Dec-2020 07:12 AM NZDT
SOA of New York Elections
09-Dec-2020 04:12 AM NZDT
DG's Caviar repeats in open trot
09-Dec-2020 02:12 AM NZDT
Meadowlands announces a change in post time
09-Dec-2020 02:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News