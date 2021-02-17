Amazing Dream sale delayed by Covid

The potential sale of Auckland Cup winner Amazing Dream has been delayed by the Covid restrictions put in place this week.

But owner Jean Feiss says if all goes well in the next week the wonderful little mare is still likely to be sold to the United States.

Amazing Dream was a brave if somewhat expensive second to Watch Me Now in the Breeders Stakes at Addington last Friday going down in national record time for a mare after leading.

“I don’t think she is as good in front but you have got to lead when you get the chance and I am not making excuses,” says Feiss.

Amazing Dream was scheduled to be vetted early this week for a potential sale to well-known North American-based owners but the veterinarian those owners use is based in Auckland and could not travel to Canterbury to perform the examination.

“So when that happens will depend on how things go with Covid over there,” says Victorian-based Feiss.

“But if she vets well and the offer is still on the table then the intention is she will still be sold.”

That would mean the two mares who quinellaed the race were both sold, with Watch Me Now also heading to the US as has Beyond Words, so the only three mares in New Zealand who have won a group one pacing race this season could all soon be gone.

The delay to her vetting and any potential sale also makes it highly unlikely Amazing Dream will head to the Sydney carnival where she could have been aimed at the Ladyship Mile but she is not now automatically qualified after her defeat last week.

Feiss had a frustrating night at the office at Addington with her New Zealand Cup winner Self Assured also beaten by Pembrook Playboy in the Summer Cup.

“I still thought he went good and he hasn’t raced much so is still working his way back to his peak,” says Feiss.

“They simply can’t win all the time in that grade and he can head back to Auckland now for the free-for-alls up there.”

That means another clash or two with Copy That in races that hopefully get off the ground to give the Auckland meeting some open class firepower.

Meanwhile, Feiss wasn’t bidding at the Karaka yearling sales on Sunday but still intends buying some yearlings if the Christchurch sales go ahead next week.

“I didn’t even bid on Sunday but it looked a really strong sale which is great for the industry.

“It was strange not being there but I have my eye on a couple in Christchurch and I am hoping it goes head next Monday cause I intend bidding there.”