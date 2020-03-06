Day At The Track

Amazing filly wins the Derby

09:20 PM 06 Mar 2020 NZDT
Amazing Dream,Harness racing
HRNZ

Top harness racing filly Amazing Dream has rewritten history by beating the boys in record time in the $192,000 2020 Woodlands Stud Northern Derby at Alexandra Park tonight.

Amazing Dream (Bettor's Delight - Christian Dreamer) was driven to victory by co-trainer Mark Purdon and she had to be good to win after getting well back in the running in the 2700m mobile contest.

With 800m to go Amazing Dream was still back near last but managed to get a drag up to the leaders on the turn behind stablemate Flying Even Bettor. 

In the straight the good filly loomed up to the leaders and shot clear before holding on to beat a slightly unlucky Copy That with stablemate and race favourite One Change sticking on for third. 

Mark Purdon was full of praise for his star filly.

"It worked out good we were a fair way off them from the wide draw, but she got dragged into the race at the right time."

"I thought after last week 3-17 was a good time but she has bettered that again tonight," he said

A Derby win by a filly is a rare event and the 3-16.2 time for the 2700m was a new New Zealand record for 3yo's of either sex, proving how good Amazing Dream really is.

 

Harnesslink Media

