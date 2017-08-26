Ameretto completes rare Crown double

Kerryn Manning and Ameretto take out the Breeders Crown FFA at Tabcorp Park Melton.

Airborne Ameretto is taking the fast-class pacing ranks by storm for Great Western harness racing trainer-driver Kerryn Manning.

The five-year-old Million Dollar Cam -Eyes Of Courage mare completed a five-straight picket-fence winning form line for Manning tonight at Tabcorp Park Melton with an explosive win in the Alabar Breeders Crown Graduate Pacers Free for All.

Following last weekend’s brilliant Mares Graduate FFA Breeders Crown win at Bendigo, Ameretto lifted another notch tonight and the big question now is where to next?

“There’s Perth … where there’s a nice mares’ race there,” Manning said post-race, adding, “We’ll have to sit down and have a think”.

Ameretto tonight held off a fast-finishing Tee Cee Bee Macray by 1.9m in a mile rate of 1:53.3, with San Carlo running in third place 2.3m behind the winner.

“It gets harder from here,” Manning said. “But if she keeps going like that she’ll be hard to beat in whatever she lines up in.”

The last mare to win the Breeders Crown Graduate Free for All was Make Mine Cullen in 2012 (1:58.0).

And for the sake of including this stat, the last mare to win the Inter Dominion was Jodie’s Babe in 1989 (Stella Frost won Inter in 1971, Richmond Lass in 1969 and Robin Dundee in 1965).

“It was a really quality field tonight. To (win) in such good fashion just shows how good a horse she is,” Manning said.

“She’s a very easy horse to handle at home. It’s a pleasure to have her.”

Manning was sent the mare by trainer Ashlee Grives in New South Wales.

The Orange Agent, the star Kiwi mare who dominated this year’s Mares’ Triple Crown at Melton, went 1:53.7 in winning the Alabar Angelique Club Cup over 2240m at Melton in May.

Messini ran on well for fourth tonight and My Kiwi Mate finished fifth.

