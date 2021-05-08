American Courage brave in Reynolds

American Courage, who started his harness racing career seven-for-seven before an out-of-character seventh-place finish in the New York Sire Stakes final last September, began his 3-year-old campaign in style with an authoritative 1:52 victory in one of four W.N. Reynolds Memorial divisions for sophomore pacers of both sexes that took place on Friday night (May 7) at Yonkers Raceway.



Driven by Matt Kakaley in the $23,750 event, American Courage gunned out from post six and was able to clear 1-5 choice I'll Drink To That (Dexter Dunn) before the 27.1 opening quarter. American Courage remained the boss through the 56.1 half and the 1:24.3 three-quarters, then paced home in 27.2 to defeat I'll Drink To That by a length and three-quarters. Shakespeare (Todd McCarthy) followed along in third throughout and ended up finishing in that spot.

AMERICAN COURAGE REPLAY

The victorious American Ideal colt is trained by Travis Alexander for owner/breeder Fiddler's Creek Stables LLC. American Courage has put away $192,133 in his eight wins, half of which have come at Yonkers, and he returned $9.40 to win as a 7-2 shot. The exacta was $16.80, and the trifecta paid $34.80.



In the other $23,250 split for the colts and geldings, Coalition Hanover (Kakaley) made front from post five and had command through fractions of 28, 56.3, and 1:24.4, but 1-5 favorite Whichwaytothebeach (McCarthy), who bided his time in the third position, wore the pace-setter down from first-up on the final turn and then pulled away to prevail by 4 1/2 lengths in 1:53. Coalition Hanover held second over He's A Snob (Mark MacDonald).

WHICHWAYTOTHEBEACH REPLAY





A Somebeachsomewhere gelding, Whichwaytothebeach is trained by Brett Pelling for owners Alan Johnston and John Craig. Whichwaytothebeach now has a record of 6-2-2 from ten starts, and he pushed his earnings to $135,733. Whichwaytothebeach paid $2.40 to win and led a $4.20 exacta and a $12.80 trifecta.



As far as the fillies, the first of their flights, worth $28,500, went to 1-5 choice Heart Of Mine (Scott Zeron) in 1:55. The runner-up in the New York Sire Stakes final a year ago, Heart Of Mine lined up her foes in post position order and then stepped off panels of 28.2, 58.1, and 1:26.4 on her way to a two length decision. Pocket-sitter Shania Blue Chip (McCarthy) was next, followed by Natchez Belle (Tyler Buter).

HEART OF MINE REPLAY





Linda Toscano trains Heart Of Mine, a daughter of Roll With Joe , for owners The Bay's Stable LLC., Radio Racing Stable, Fred Wallace, and Camelot Stable Inc. Heart Of Mine is now a three-time winner from 13 efforts, and she has pocketed $152,655. She returned $2.50 to win and was atop a $16.20 exacta and a $45.00 trifecta.



Easy To Please (Jordan Stratton) trailed through stations of 27.2, 56.4, and 1:25.2 in the second $29,000 tilt for the ladies, but she went widest from fourth-over on the final bend and then powered home strongly to get up in time to prevail by a neck in a 1:55.1 mile. Carrington (MacDonald) was the runner-up from second-over, and DC Batgirl (George Brennan), who wore down leader Podium Girl (Dunn) from first-over through the stretch, got third.

EASY TO PLEASE REPLAY





Trainer Michael Hall also co-owns Easy To Please, another Roll With Joe filly, with partners Our Three Sons Stable LLC., Brad Grant, and Howard Taylor. Easy To Please has five victories from 11 lifetime appearances, and she has now banked $64,150. Easy To Please paid $38.00 to win, the exacta kicked back $172.00, and the trifecta was worth $628.00.



On the undercard, 4-5 favorite Melady's Monet (Stratton) picked up his fifth straight win overall and continued to close in on $1.8 million in lifetime earnings, as the 12-year-old took the $37,000 Open Handicap Trot from the pocket in 1:55.3 for trainer Hermann Heitmann and owner Melady Enterprises LLC. There was also a $24,000 Preferred Trot that went to 5-2 second choice New Heaven (Jim Marohn Jr.) after he found room between foes from the two-hole in the lane and scored in 1:55.3 for trainer Eric Abbatiello and owner Allister Stables LLC.



Live racing resumes at Yonkers Raceway on Monday night (May 10).

For full race results, click here.