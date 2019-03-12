American Histle, Panocchio star at Pompano

Pompano Beach, FL…March 11, 2019…American Hustle, with Scott Zeron in his sulky for harness racing owner-trainer Brian Lawrence, skimmed the pylons in the final yards to post a nose decision over pacesetting Brigadierbronski A, handled by Mike Simons, in Pompano Park’s $10,000 Open Handicap Pace on Sunday night.

The five year-old son of American Ideal left alertly from the five post, yielded to the early rushing Brigadierbronski A (post six) around the opening bend and stalked that one through panels of :27.1, :56.1 and 1:24.2 before finding a narrow seam when straightened away to close in :27.1 to nail the win on the wire in 1:51.4.

Four Socks, driven by Wally Hennessey, finished third in an “even-steven” effort, 2½ lengths away, while McMach finished fourth, just another nose back. Harry Terror picked up the final award in the classy sextet after his mild bid approaching the final bend.

For American Hustle, it was his fourth success in this young year in seven starts, good for $22,000, which sent his career bankroll to $135,563 to go along with his Woodbine mark of 1:50 with a lifetime scorecard of 18-10-4 in 48 starts.

Off at 3 to 5 on the tote-board, American Hustle paid $3.40 to his many faithful.

Also on the card, the grand track record holder, Panocchio, returned to the winner’s circle for the initial time in 2019 when he scored in 1:51.3 for Wally Hennessey.

Panocchio was used hard early to gain the top spot at the :26.4 opener and went on to post fractions of :55.1 and 1:23.4 before a :27.4 finale sealed the deal over a stubborn New World Order A, with Aaron Byron in the bike. Stick With Cramer, driven by Andy Santeramo, was next, followed by Kotare Yael N and Mikado Blue Chip in the septet.

After that event, Hennessey remarked, “what can I say…this horse has been performing at a high level for years and years. Not many can do that these days after putting the type of performances he put in week after week. Jimmy and Vicki (Mattison) do such a tremendous job in keeping him tip-top condition. He’s just amazing.

For Panocchio, the still game nine year-old gelded son of No Pan Intended , it was his 64th career win in 176 starts—41 of those wins at Pompano Park—to vault his career bankroll to $576,778 for trainer Jim Mattison, who co-owns with Emile Johnson, Jr.

Panocchio paid $3.20 to win.

Panocchio

Also on the Sunday night card, on the heels of another successful Miller-Tetrick Pro-Am Challenge one week prior, the Florida Amateur Driving Club was in action in four events with drivers Carl Garofalo, Sam Stathis, Mario Dessureault and Nick Coblents all reaching the coveted winners circle.

Garofalo guided You Cant Habit ($4.20), the John McDermott trained-Jonathan Klee Racing owned five year-old to a sharp score in 1:57.1 while Stathis was in the bike for Alessandro Spano’s Chocolate Explosion ($11.60), stopping the clock in 1:57.2.

Mario Dessureault steered his own Miss Flora ($3.80) from last to first in a 1:59.1 performance while Coblentz guided Don Brainard’s Fair Glider ($27.00) to a photo finish win in 1:58.1. It was Coblentz’ first pari-mutuel win since July 9, 2012 with Bad Angel at Ocean Downs.

Racing continues on Monday with first post set for 7:20 p.m.

Reported by John Berry for Pompano Park