American History wins Quillen Memorial

HARRINGTON, Del. - Harness racing's Brittany Farms, Marvin Katz and American History Racing, the owners of American History ($10.20, Joe Bongiorno) saw their top pacer win the 13th Annual $150,000 Bobby Quillen Memorial Pace at Harrington Raceway Monday in 1:49.3.

The half-mile racetrack named their richest race in honor of long time Delaware legislator Bobby Quillen, who passed away in 2006. Quillen was an avid supporter of harness racing and was also a board member at Harrington Raceway.

American History, a 4-year-old American Ideal stallion wore down pacesetter None Bettor A in deep stretch for a narrow win. Sectionline Bigry was third. It was the 4th fastest mile ever at Harrington, behind Wiggle It Jiggleit (1:49), Betterthancheddar (1:49.2) and Clear Vision (1:49.2).

American History was forced three-wide after cover stalled near three-quarters and continued a steady gain on None Bettor A before out kicking him late. None Bettor A set fractions of 26.4, 55 and 1:22.4 while Backstreet Shadow pressured first over before retreating.

Tony Alagna trains American History.

A huge crowd was on hand in the winner's circle to greet American History

Delaware Governor John Carney was in attendance, in addition to several other legislators and Delaware Secretary of Finance Rick Geisenberger, and Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse.

Four $20,000 divisions for 2-year-old Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund (DSBF) pacers also helped comprise the 15-race card, including the early non-wagering event won by Henry Faragalli, Arthur Feeney, Bay Pond Racing Stable and Bonnuccelli Racing's Bag of Jewels (Victor Kirby) in 1:57.4. The Roddy's Bags Again filly notched her second career win over Sprinkles On Top and I'm Two Soxy. The winner was trained by Les Givens.

Givens and Kirby was back in the winner's circle in the first division for male pacers as American Nitro was an easy winner over Apple Valley Art and Aidan in 1:56.2. Owned by Farragalli, Nanticoke Racing Stable, Feeney and Daniel Doane, it was the second win in three career starts for the Badlands Nitro gelding.

The third DSBF division on the card was the second for male pacers as Leonard Hubbard's Leonard's Legacy ($2.80, Jon Roberts) was a dominant winner in 1:56.4 for trainer Nick Callahan. The Tobago Cays colt was a front end winner over White Lands and Bebop On The Block.

The final DSBF division was for fillies as Brenda Teague's She's Got The Lynx ($2.80, Montrell Teague) was a 1:59.1 winner over Dragon My Fannie and Spin Sumthin. The Southwind Lynx filly improved to 2-for-2 in her career after breaking her maiden in an overnight event on September 10 for her owner/trainer.

In the $18,500 Open, Bryan Truitt's Highland Beach Boy ($35.80, VIctor Kirby) was a 1:52.3 winner over Q's Cruise and Ideal Kiss.

The Bryan Truitt-trainee notched his 8th win of the year.

Racing fans were also treated to the presence of three-time Quillen Memorial winner, Foiled Again, who was available for meet-and-greet trackside. Foiled Again, the richest standardbred of all-time, is now enjoying retirement but has a generous temperament that has lent itself to a number of continued racetrack interactions with fans thanks to his generous connections which include trainer Ron Burke. Local television host Heather Vitale was instrumental in scheduling Foiled Again's visit.