American History keeps rolling

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – Heading into Saturday night’s featured $28,000 Preferred for pacers at The Meadowlands, American History had won two in a row by a combined 10¼ lengths, and while the veteran harness racing earner of over $1.1 million might have been bumping up in class, the narrative remained the same.

On a night where the feels-like temperature was 30 degrees with a stiff wind into the horses faces in the stretch, American History upped his win streak to three with a powerhouse 1:48.4 performance.

“He had a terrible bunch of bad luck this summer,” said winning trainer Tony Alagna. “But we thought he was coming around in his last few starts. He’s been in spots where he can use his speed. We worked hard on that. He trained well off the pace as well, so he can do that, too.”

All night long the track played to speed in a big way, so there was no need for the 2019 Breeders Crown champion to race from behind.

This Is The Plan, with his impressive lifetime bankroll of $1.7 million, was sent to the gate as the 3-5 public choice. He showed high speed from the start, as did American History, Harambe Deo and Western Joe.

Grabbing the top at the opening quarter while parked was This Is The Plan, but only led briefly, as American History wrestled the lead away from the chalk as he sprinted the second quarter in :26.4 to hit the half in :54.1.

Around the far turn, driver Andy McCarthy asked American History for more, and he responded by opening a 1½-length edge on the pocket-sitter at three-quarters in 1:21.

Through the stretch, American History would have to deal with This Is The Plan after that one popped the pocket inside the eighth pole. But as the pair neared the wire, American History had little trouble holding sway to score by a half-length. Western Joe was third.

A 5-year-old son of American Ideal -Perfect Touch who is owned by Brad Grant, American History paid $7.20 as the second choice in the betting to up his lifetime stats to 21 wins from just 58 starts and earnings of $1,172,753.

“We are going to pick and choose his starts in the weeks ahead,” said Alagna. “We are not opposed to racing him [during the winter] a little bit. He can go with the best horses when he’s on his game.”

MEET-HIGH HANDLE: Wagering was vigorous from start to finish on the 13-race card, as a total of $2,894,040 was bet on the program, a Fall-Meet best. … 50-cent Pick-4 action was fast and furious as the two “signature” mile-oval wagers saw total action of $170,822. … A carryover of $6,205 fueled a total pool in the 20-cent Pick-6 of $51,741, the fourth consecutive Saturday that saw a P6 carryover. Those with six winners cashed in for $1,469.58.

A LITTLE MORE: George Napolitano Jr. continued his winning ways at the meeting by scoring three times on the card. He made a big move to the lead at the half with Ruthless Hanover in the ninth race high-end conditioned pace on the way to a dominant 5¼-score in 1:48.4, pacing the night’s fastest mile until American History stopped the clock in the same time 23 minutes later. … McCarthy equaled Napolitano by visiting the winner’s circle three times. … Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.