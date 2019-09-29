Day At The Track

American History matches track record

07:02 PM 29 Sep 2019 NZDT
American History,Harness racing
American History dusting an age-restricted handicap field in 1:49.
Stephanie Torres photo

YONKERS, NY, Saturday, September 28, 2019--American History (Joe Bongiorno, $2.30) matched Yonkers Raceway's all-age track record Saturday night (Sept. 28th), dusting an age-restricted harness racing handicap field in 1:49.3.

Assigned outside his five rivals in the $35,000, fifth-race pace, American History floated into a four-hole as Turbo Hill (Eric Goodell) laid down a flat 27-second opening quarter mile and :55.1 intermission.

American History then went after the leader, the tandem throwing it down in a :26.4 third quarter (1:22). He then put away Turbo Hill shortly thereafter, taking a length lead into the lane. After some driver encouragement, American History widened, whipping 36-1 outsider Ideal Flip (Brent Holland) by three lengths.

Turbo Hill and Tiger Baron (George Brennan) rounded out the gimmick finishers.

Fresh off his win in Harrington's Quillen Memorial--in an identical 1:49.3--American History won his fourth race in 15 seasonal starts. The 4-year-old son of American Ideal is co-owned by (breeder) Brittany Farms, Marvin Katz & American History Racing and trained by Tony Alagna.

"He's scary fast," Bongiorno said. "He probably went a :26.1 third quarter and I never had to pull the plugs. There's no telling just how much he can go in his next start at Lexington."

The exacta paid $41, the triple returned $249 and the superfecta paid $523.

Saturday's effort equaled Theartofconfusion A's (Austin Siegelman) track record from four weeks ago. It also set a new record for American History's weight class, displacing himself (1:50) from five weeks ago.

Saturday night's pair of $42,000 Open Handicaps were won by...

--Pace, None Bettor A (Jason Bartlett, $3) in 1:50.4,

--Trot, Rich and Miserable (Tyler Buter, $7.30) in 1:53.4.

Rich and Miserable set a track record for 4-year-old geldings, eclipsing Lord Cromwell (1:54.1), taken last October.


FRANK DRUCKER

Publicity Director

