American History to race and breed in 2021

Breeders Crown Champion and millionaire American History joins a growing list of popular young stallions that will both stand stud and continue their harness racing careers.

His owner Brad Grant announced today that the 5-year-old son of American Ideal -Perfect Touch will stand at Walnridge Farm of New Jersey in 2021 at a fee of $5,000 while continuing to race in the Tony Alagna stable.

The SBOA of New Jersey recently advertised the need for pacing stallions to enter the Garden State, as there is a lot of money offered in the revitalized NJSS and Home Grown Series... and very little competition. Enter American History.

“The horse has never looked better, and as we saw last Saturday at the Meadowlands, he continues to be at the top of his game on the racetrack,” Alagna said. “As sharp as he is right now at the elite level—and with the tremendous potential he offers at stud—he’s an ideal candidate for racing and breeding in the coming year.”

American History p,2,1:52.2; 3,1:47 ($1,172,753) has the past performances and pedigree to back up that statement.

Stakes placed at 2 in 1:50.3 in the $411,000 Governor’s Cup (behind Lost In Time and Stay Hungry), he went on at 3 to earn more than a half-million dollars and win seven stakes, including Lexington’s prestigious Tattersalls Pace and KYSS Final. His mark of 1:47, taken at the Meadowlands, is just 1/5 off the World Record shared by Somebeachsomewhere, Cattlewash and He’s Watching.

As a 4-year-old he defeated his elders—including Horse of the Year McWicked— winning the $500,000 Breeders Crown at Mohawk in 1:48.3-:26.3. “In that race, he finally showed everyone he’s the horse we knew he was all along,” Alagna said. “So fast, so powerful, and so versatile... on that night, it all came together when he just blew past the field in the stretch.”

From the sire-making Western Ideal line—like first-crop sensation Always B Miki —American History has every ingredient for success in the breeding shed. He’s a powerfully-built, handsome stallion ($150,000 yearling) and hails from one of Brittany Farms’ most respected maternal lines, one replete with World Champions and marquee stakes stars.

Those who would like additional information or a booking application are asked to call Walnridge Farm at (609) 758-8208.