American Ideal gelding has potential

American Ideal gelding Burlington looks to be a horse with plenty of potential judging by his win at Gore today.

The Brent White trained three year old was having his first start and won by an impressive four lengths.

He was bought by Ross McCutcheon at the 2017 National Yearling Sales in Christchurch for $10,000. McCutcheon originally owned him along with White’s partner Alena Henson.

In today’s race, driver Stephen McNally got a nice run through from the second row and was sixth early. With 1000 metres to run Burlington was in front but had to race wide to get there. Coming down the straight having the rein run over his rump was all he needed to beat Mighty George.

“We had a trial at Ashburton and came home super and trialled up well at Methven last week so we were quietly confident,” said White.

The win was great timing for new owners Kevin and Valerie Schmack who bought 25% shares in Burlington just last week.



Burlington winning easily with Stephen McNally - Photo Bruce Stewart.

White has had the gelding since he was a yearling and there’s always been a bit of buyer interest in him.

“We got him up and running to sell as a two year old. Terry Chmiel drove him and he trialled awful. We came home and found out that he had a lung infection so we just gave him a spell. He’s a big raw boned bugger so we’ve given him a bit of time. I like all the American Ideals. They’re all laid back. He’s just a lovely natured horse really, that wants to run.”

White says Burlington is likely to return for the next Nuggets Final at Invercargill on the 3rd March before looking at the $20,000 Super Nuggets Final at the Northern Southland meeting six days later.

“He’ll definitely come down for the Nuggets Final, then we’ll just take it race by race. Three of the owners come from Nelson so they’d dearly love to have him in Nelson in the winter time.”

Burlington is out of the Live Or Die mare Last Port Of Call who, as the name suggests, is the last foal of the very good producer Port Medley which received a Broodmare Excellence Award in the 2005-2006 season.

She left fifteen foals all of whom raced, and twelve were winners. They included Falcon’s Medley (16 wins) and Lively Medley (20 wins). It’s a family that Southland knows well, with which owner Peter Marshall and former Southland trainer Tony Barron have had lots of success.

Meanwhile Whites progressive trotter One Apollo was beaten by a nose by back marker Jen Jaccka in the feature trot of the afternoon.

It was Jen Jaccka’s ninth career win.

Bruce Stewart

for Southland Harness Racing