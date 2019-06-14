American Ideal to stand in Australia

Dominant ‘dual hemisphere’ harness racing stallion American Ideal will stand the coming 2019/20 breeding season in Victoria.

Woodlands Stud NZ, in conjunction with Dr Kath McIntosh’s Northern Rivers Equine at Kyabram, will stand the brilliant son of Western Ideal in the heart of standardbred country in Victoria’s Goulburn Valley.

American Ideal remains one of the 21st Century’s most influential stallions in both hemispheres.

American Ideal’s progeny now has earnings of over $110,000,000 million and his CV runs very deep with thirteen millionaires and 44 in the 1.50 list!

American Ideal remains a rich source of winners at all racing levels.

Watch American Ideal pace his record of 1:47.4 in 2005

Dr Andrew Grierson, principal of Woodlands Stud, is excited about the move of American Ideal to Victoria.

He commented, ‘Australian breeders have supported American Ideal significantly in recent seasons and his race track results combined with outstanding yearling results made the decision to send American Ideal to Victoria an easy one’.

‘We are delighted to work along side one of Victoria’s most progressive vet’s in Dr Kath McIntosh and her staff. ‘In a results driven business, Northern Rivers Equine is a standardbred leader in Victoria. We look forward to a successful and long-term relationship’ said Dr Grierson.

A beautiful natured and intelligent stallion, American Ideal will be a significant addition to the Australian standardbred ranks. His progeny continues to deliver as juveniles and at the Grand Circuit level. His is now starting to impact as a broodmare sire also.

In Australia, American Ideal has left 173 bred Australian winners from 231 starters and they have amassed $11,000,000 million, an average of a remarkable $47,000 per starter to end of May 2019.

The depth of American Ideals progeny in Australia has continued into the 2018/19 season. He is currently the leading dollar average sire in Australia for 2yo’s at $23,000.

His daughter Pelosi is comfortably the best 2yo filly in Australia following her dominant Australian Pacing Gold final victory.

To watch Pelosi win this race click on this link.

For the 2019/20 season American Ideal service fee in Australia will be $11,000 GST INC and in NZ $10,000 + GST.

Normal discounts will apply and semen will be available to NZ Breeders.

American Ideal already has a significant number of early bookings in Australia for the 2019/20 season.

For all enquiry’s regarding American Ideal in Australia please contact;

Woodlands Stud Australian manager Mark Hughes on 0451650707 or email mark@woodlandsstud.co.nz and in New Zealand contact Stacey White on 021 595492 or email stacey@woodlandsstud.co.nz