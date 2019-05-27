Americanprimetime wins the Open Handicap

Americanprimetime (Drew Monti) charges late to capture the featured harness racing Open Handicap Pace ($12,000) on Sunday (May 26).

Dakota Jack (Mike Simons) went to lead just before hitting the first quarter in :26.3. Ideal Feeling (Wally Hennessey) took over as they went by the stands for the first time and led to the half of :54.4. and three-quarters in 1:22.1.

Americanprimetime ($16.60), who is owned by the Rock&Roll Stable and trained by Rick Dane, went second-over on the back stretch. He then made a three-wide move going around the final turn. He took over in mid-stretch and survived a late rush by second place finisher Prairie Panther (Jim Taggart Jr.) to win in a seasonal best of 1:50.2. Ideal Feeling held for third.

Americanprimetime is a 7-year-old horse by American Ideal . It was his fourth win this season. He now owns 32 career victories.

Drew Monti and Andy Santeramo each drove three winners on the day. Monti got his others wins with Weekend Atnannies ($9.30) and Freak On A Leash ($7.60). Santeramo reached the winner's circle with Stick With Cramer ($16.60), Rozewood ($12.80), and Rock Icon ($5.20).

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Friday (May 31) with a post time of 6:15 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com

John Horne

for Tioga Downs.