€1,000,000 Prix d'Amerique first entrants

January 23, 2018 - A huge first list (37) of those engaged to Sunday’s Prix d’Amerique is shown below. Finalists (18) will be set on Thursday for the harness racing legendary Gr. I International classic raced over 2700 meters for a total purse of €1,000,000.

Be there for the world’s best trotting race at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes, the “Temple du Trot”, and the first leg of the Triple Crown in France.

Horse/Trainer

Elena Sport, G. Andreu Adrover

Etoile des Yedrag, Phillipe Billard

Equateur Mauzin, Pierre Vercruysse

Electra Jet, Pierre Vercruysse

Express Jet, Pierre Vercruysse

Drole de Zet, Pierre Vercruysse

Takethem, Steen Juul

Shadow Gar, Pietro Gubellini

Dorie Desbois, Cristoph Feyte

Day Or Night In, Johan Untersteiner

Blooma d’Heripre, Gregor Thorel

Ursa Major, S. Provoost

Cobra Bleu, Pierre Vercruysse

Orient Horse, T.El. Mouloudi

Call Me Keeper, Daniel Reden

Tony Gio, Vincent Martens

Briac Dark, Thierry Duvaldestin

Charly du Noyer, Philippe Allaire

Carat Williams, Sebastien Guarato

Ave Avis, J-M Bazire

Ringostarr Treb, Jerry Riordan

Booster Winner, Sebastien Guarato

Valko Jenilat, Sebastien Guarato

Amiral Sacha, F. Lamare

Readly Express, Timo Nurmos

Twister Bi, Jerry Riordan

Django Riff, Philippe Allaire

Belina Josselyn, J-M Bazire

Propulsion. Daniel Reden

Timone EK, Philippe Billard

Lionel, Daniel Reden

Voltigeur de Myrt, Roberto Donati

Wild Honey, Daniel Reden

Billie de Montfort, Sebastien Guarato

Bird Parker, Philippe Allaire

Oasis Bi, S. Pettersson

Bold Eagle, Sebastien Guarato

The last 15 in the list are career winners of in excess of €1,000,000.

The Sunday Vincennes card is also exceptional, with its undercard including the:

Gr. II monte Prix Camille Blaisot, purse €120,000, 2850 meters

Gr. II monte Prix Jacques Andrieu, €120,000, 2850 meters

Gr. II Prix Charles Tiercelin, €120,000, 2100 meters autostart

Gr. III Prix Jean Rene Gougeon, €105,000, 2100 meters autostart

Gr. III Prix Helen Johansson, €105,000, 2100 meters autostart

Gr. III Prix Leopold Veroken, €80,000, 2100 meters autostart