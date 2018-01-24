€1,000,000 Prix d'Amerique first entrants

January 23, 2018 - A huge first list (37) of those engaged to Sunday’s Prix d’Amerique is shown below. Finalists (18) will be set on Thursday for the harness racing legendary Gr. I International classic raced over 2700 meters for a total purse of €1,000,000.
Be there for the world’s best trotting race at Hippodrome Paris-Vincennes, the “Temple du Trot”, and the first leg of the Triple Crown in France.
Horse/Trainer
Elena Sport, G. Andreu Adrover
Etoile des Yedrag, Phillipe Billard
Equateur Mauzin, Pierre Vercruysse
Electra Jet, Pierre Vercruysse
Express Jet, Pierre Vercruysse
Drole de Zet, Pierre Vercruysse
Takethem, Steen Juul
Shadow Gar, Pietro Gubellini
Dorie Desbois, Cristoph Feyte
Day Or Night In, Johan Untersteiner
Blooma d’Heripre, Gregor Thorel
Ursa Major, S. Provoost
Cobra Bleu, Pierre Vercruysse
Orient Horse, T.El. Mouloudi
Call Me Keeper, Daniel Reden
Tony Gio, Vincent Martens
Briac Dark, Thierry Duvaldestin
Charly du Noyer, Philippe Allaire
Carat Williams, Sebastien Guarato
Ave Avis, J-M Bazire
Ringostarr Treb, Jerry Riordan
Booster Winner, Sebastien Guarato
Valko Jenilat, Sebastien Guarato
Amiral Sacha, F. Lamare
Readly Express, Timo Nurmos
Twister Bi, Jerry Riordan
Django Riff, Philippe Allaire
Belina Josselyn, J-M Bazire
Propulsion. Daniel Reden
Timone EK, Philippe Billard
Lionel, Daniel Reden
Voltigeur de Myrt, Roberto Donati
Wild Honey, Daniel Reden
Billie de Montfort, Sebastien Guarato
Bird Parker, Philippe Allaire
Oasis Bi, S. Pettersson
Bold Eagle, Sebastien Guarato
The last 15 in the list are career winners of in excess of €1,000,000.
The Sunday Vincennes card is also exceptional, with its undercard including the:
Gr. II monte Prix Camille Blaisot, purse €120,000, 2850 meters
Gr. II monte Prix Jacques Andrieu, €120,000, 2850 meters
Gr. II Prix Charles Tiercelin, €120,000, 2100 meters autostart
Gr. III Prix Jean Rene Gougeon, €105,000, 2100 meters autostart
Gr. III Prix Helen Johansson, €105,000, 2100 meters autostart
Gr. III Prix Leopold Veroken, €80,000, 2100 meters autostart
Thomas H. Hicks