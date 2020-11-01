Amigo Volo hangs tough in Breeders Crown

ANDERSON, Ind. -- Harness racing driver Dexter Dunn drove Amigo Volo to victory for the second week, posting a 1:53 win in the $500,000 Breeders Crown 3-year-old colt and gelding trot on Saturday (Oct. 31) at Harrah's Hoosier Park.



Play Trix On Me left quickly along with Back Of The Neck, who advanced to take the lead at the end of a :27.1. Amigo Volo angled from third and rolled by the new leader to take control of the pace.



Gliding atop the field, Amigo Volo cut a :56 half with no pressure, but Ready For Moni took to the outside and passed Back Of The Neck and Play Trix On Me at the rail to chase the leader, with Gangster Hanover second-over and Chestnut Hill poised to go wide in the stretch.



After reaching three-quarters in 1:24.4, Dunn began to urge Amigo Volo to stay afloat in the stretch as Play Trix On Me found a path inside and driver Joe Bongiorno had his colt closing rapidly. It took a photo finish to separate the huge public choice with the 27-1 shot, but Amigo Volo was a breath ahead and won in 1:53.





Play Trix On Me was second, Chestnut Hill passed tired rivals to take third, and Hillexotic, another long shot, picked up the fourth spot.



Amigo Volo is trained by Richard "Nifty" Norman for the Pinske Stables and David J. Miller.



"It's been an incredible year," 25-year-old co-owner Carter Pinske said before offering a humble comment, saying, "I'm going to have a long career, so I guess it'll be downhill from here."



As for Amigo Volo, Pinske said he had one word to describe his colt: "Guts."



Amigo Volo, a son of Father Patrick and Margarita Momma, won his eighth race in 14 starts this season with the championship. He returned $3.00 to win.