Amigo Volo ties all-age record at Dover

Dover, DE - The $163.050 Matron Stakes for 3-year-old harness racing trotting fillies at Dover Downs Thursday was won by Sorella.

Hypnotic AM was a late scratch and race favorite Ramona Hill made a break leaving. Her misfortune changed the entire complexion of the race.

Ab’sattitudexpress and Sorella both left aggressively. Gingras waited, parked out, then sent Sorella to the top. They cut fractions of 26.3, 56.1 and 1:25. Crucial offered only mild pressure parked 1st up down the backstretch to the ¾ pole. Sorella went on and won by one and one half lengths as the second choice in the wagering. The winning time was 1:53.1. The last quarter was trotted in 28.1.

In the winner’s circle, when asked about Ramona Hill’s misfortune Gingras replied “I did not know she (Ramona Hill) broke. All I wanted was the lead. My filly races well on the lead”.

Guinevere Hall closed to be second for driver Dexter Dunn and trainer Melanie Wrenn. Ab’sattitudexpress, finished 3rd, from in the pocket. Tim Tetrick drove for trainer Lucas Wallin.

Sorella ( Muscle Hill ) is owned by Crawford Farms, Elmer and Brent Fanin and is trained by Nancy Takter.

In the $162,350 Matron for 3-year-old colts and geldings, a track record was established as Dexter Dunn put Amigo Volo on the point and down the road.

Dunn parked out Joe Bongiorno and Play Trix On Me the entire mile. The race fractions were 26.3, 54.4 and 1:23 with a final clocking of 1:50.2. Amigo Volo became the fastest male trotter and is tied with Mission Bried (2015) as the two all-age trotting track record holders at Dover Downs.

In the winner’s circle Dexter Dunn remarked “ I didn’t even have to pull his ear plugs out. She had plenty left. Nifty (Norman) has done a tremendous job of keeping her fit all season long”.

Amigo Volo won in a romp by six and a half lengths, and was sent off as the three to five race favorite. Amigo Volo ( Father Patrick) is owned by the Pinske Stables and David J. Miller.

Back Of The Neck trotted a rugged first over trip and finished 2nd for driver and trainer Ake Svandsedt. Coventry Hall was third with Andrew McCarthy in the bike for trainer Ake Svanstedt..