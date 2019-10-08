Day At The Track

Amish buggy horse tastes defeat

03:47 PM 08 Oct 2019 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Cooper, harness racing
Firman Troyer with Cooper
The remarkable unbeaten streak of Cooper is over.
 
The Cinderella Amish buggy horse’s eight-race winning streak ended in the eighth race at Northfield Park Monday evening when his attempt to go wire-to-wire saw him get swallowed up in midstretch. Cooper tired to finish sixth in the field of nine, yet was beaten just 1 ¾ lengths.    
 
Longshot Master Mighty stormed down the middle of the track to surge past Cooper and prevail. He was timed the mile in 1:56 4/5 and paid $27.20 to win.   
             
Cooper, a trotter, failed to win in six starts as a two-year-old in 2015 and left the racetrack to be a personal horse for an Amish family in Sugarcreek, Oh. Earlier this year, when then owner Homer Stutzman realized the Cooper was traveling down the roads of Tuscarawas County at a hectic clip, he turned him over to a friend, harness trainer Firman Troyer.
             
The conversion from pulling a buggy to pulling a sulky resulted in the run of victories, all at Northfield, stretching from early June until late September.    
 
by Bob Roberts, for the Cleveland Plains Dealer
 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Amish buggy horse tastes defeat
08-Oct-2019 15:10 PM NZDT
Five more records set at Plainridge
08-Oct-2019 11:10 AM NZDT
Courageous Lady at MGM Northfield Park
08-Oct-2019 11:10 AM NZDT
Sloppy track can't deter Bellsandwhistles
08-Oct-2019 11:10 AM NZDT
Four-bagger for Greg Merton
08-Oct-2019 11:10 AM NZDT
Pace for the Cure at Northfield
08-Oct-2019 11:10 AM NZDT
Ladies rule in Billings
08-Oct-2019 04:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News